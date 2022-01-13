Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/ministers-of-uk-and-india-to-hold-free-trade-area-talks-on-thursday-1092224376.html
Ministers From UK and India to Hold Free Trade Area Talks on Thursday
Ministers From UK and India to Hold Free Trade Area Talks on Thursday
UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will conduct the negotiations on a free trade area in New Delhi on Thursday, the UK government said.
If signed, the free trade agreement will eliminate barriers to doing business and trading between the two countries.The UK completed its withdrawal from the European Union in 2020 and is now re-shaping its trade relations with other countries.
Ministers From UK and India to Hold Free Trade Area Talks on Thursday

05:37 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 05:42 GMT 13.01.2022)
An Indian Flag hangs near the London landmark Big Ben in Parliament Square in London, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Britain for a three day visit.
An Indian Flag hangs near the London landmark Big Ben in Parliament Square in London, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Britain for a three day visit. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will conduct the negotiations on a free trade area in New Delhi on Thursday, the UK government said.

"The UK and India will today (Thursday, 13 January) launch negotiations on an ambitious Free Trade Agreement at an event in New Delhi", the UK government said in a statement.

If signed, the free trade agreement will eliminate barriers to doing business and trading between the two countries.

"A trade deal with India's booming economy offers huge benefits for British businesses, workers, and consumers. As we take our historic partnership with India to the next level, the UK's independent trade policy is creating jobs, increasing wages, and driving innovation across the country", UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The UK completed its withdrawal from the European Union in 2020 and is now re-shaping its trade relations with other countries.
