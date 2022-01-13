https://sputniknews.com/20220113/ministers-of-uk-and-india-to-hold-free-trade-area-talks-on-thursday-1092224376.html

Ministers From UK and India to Hold Free Trade Area Talks on Thursday

UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will conduct the negotiations on a free trade area in New Delhi on Thursday, the UK government said.

If signed, the free trade agreement will eliminate barriers to doing business and trading between the two countries.The UK completed its withdrawal from the European Union in 2020 and is now re-shaping its trade relations with other countries.

