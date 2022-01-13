Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/14mln-year-old-process-of-how-milky-ways-enigmatic-void-was-formed-is-explained-1092234695.html
14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained
14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained
The Local Bubble cavity was discovered almost half a century ago, but it remained a mystery as to how the gap in the interstellar media came into being and how... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T15:15+0000
2022-01-13T15:15+0000
stars
tech
supernova
milky way
space exploration
gaia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/92/1078819205_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5d8915f14ffc49569a8369c67fc973b7.jpg
An international team of astronomers led by the Harvard &amp; Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) claims to have found crucial information about the Local Bubble, an enigmatic void located in our galaxy.According to the findings of their study, published on 12 January in the journal Nature, the researchers analysed data obtained by the Gaia space observatory, in particular shapes, positions and motions of young stars surrounding the bubble as well star-forming regions. The astronomers found that they all lie on the void’s surface, which they say allowed them to “turn the clock back” and see how the stars evolved.The results showed that the Local Bubble was created around 14 million years ago when a series of stellar explosions - known as supernovae - occurred. These explosions pushed interstellar gas outwards, creating a bubble-like structure with a surface that's ripe for star formation.Astronomer Catherine Zucker of the Space Telescope Science Institute, said the findings provide strong support for the theory of a supernova-driven star formation, “where stellar death can trigger stellar birth”.Scientists say the Local Bubble continues to grow at about 4 miles (6.4km) per second and is shaped as a peanut. Their next plan is to find other bubbles inside the Milky Way and examine their history, something researchers say will help them to understand better the formation of stars and evolutionary history of our galaxy.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/92/1078819205_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9082db0835424e18d2d377ac04a57275.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stars, tech, supernova, milky way, space exploration, gaia

14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained

15:15 GMT 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / University of Wisconsin via APThis image made available by NASA shows infrared data from the Spitzer Space Telescope and Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) in an area known as the W3 and W5 star-forming regions within the Milky Way Galaxy
This image made available by NASA shows infrared data from the Spitzer Space Telescope and Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) in an area known as the W3 and W5 star-forming regions within the Milky Way Galaxy - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / University of Wisconsin via AP
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Local Bubble cavity was discovered almost half a century ago, but it remained a mystery as to how the gap in the interstellar media came into being and how it evolved over the years, not to mention simpler questions about its size and shape.
An international team of astronomers led by the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) claims to have found crucial information about the Local Bubble, an enigmatic void located in our galaxy.
According to the findings of their study, published on 12 January in the journal Nature, the researchers analysed data obtained by the Gaia space observatory, in particular shapes, positions and motions of young stars surrounding the bubble as well star-forming regions. The astronomers found that they all lie on the void’s surface, which they say allowed them to “turn the clock back” and see how the stars evolved.

The results showed that the Local Bubble was created around 14 million years ago when a series of stellar explosions - known as supernovae - occurred. These explosions pushed interstellar gas outwards, creating a bubble-like structure with a surface that's ripe for star formation.
Astronomer Catherine Zucker of the Space Telescope Science Institute, said the findings provide strong support for the theory of a supernova-driven star formation, “where stellar death can trigger stellar birth”.

Scientists say the Local Bubble continues to grow at about 4 miles (6.4km) per second and is shaped as a peanut. Their next plan is to find other bubbles inside the Milky Way and examine their history, something researchers say will help them to understand better the formation of stars and evolutionary history of our galaxy.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:19 GMTIran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
15:15 GMT14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained
15:10 GMTUK Intel Service Says Labour Donor Vectored Chinese Cash to British MPs for Influence
14:39 GMTSerbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing
14:34 GMTAssange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says
14:18 GMT'Baby Shark': S. Korean Children's Song Becomes World's First Video With 10 Bln YouTube Views
14:05 GMTRussian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
14:04 GMTElon Musk Takes to Twitter to Pressure Indian Govt Into Cutting Duty on Tesla Car Imports
13:56 GMTNo More Chemo Side Effects? Scientists Discover How to Improve Quality of Life for Cancer Patients
13:56 GMTKazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos
13:51 GMTUS Army to Conduct Guerrilla Warfare Exercise Training Troops in Overthrowing 'Illegitimate Gov't'
13:35 GMTRussia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba and Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse
13:32 GMT'They Are Idols': Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Favourite Footballers
13:18 GMTRussia to Respond if West Rejects European Security Guarantees, OSCE Envoy Says
13:16 GMTZombie Apocalypse or Trump Trail? Speculations Arise Over 'Concrete Walls' Erected Near White House
12:53 GMTFrench Teachers Rally in Paris to Protest Against Anti-COVID Measures
12:40 GMTLife Has Beaten Me Up: Madonna Shocks Fans With Photo of Her Legs Covered With Bruises
12:30 GMTHunter Biden's Ex-Wife to Reveal How His Addiction, Infidelity Ruined Their Marriage
12:29 GMTEnjoy Lunch A***hole: How to Say Bon Appetit in Beckham Family Style
12:17 GMTAlarm Bells for BJP in India's Goa as Scores of Christian Politicians Desert Party Ahead of Polls