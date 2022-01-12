https://sputniknews.com/20220112/tearless-onions-to-go-on-sale-in-uk-for-the-first-time-1092194477.html

'Tearless' Onions to Go on Sale in UK For the First Time

Unique “tearless” onions, already available in the United States, are finally set to be sold in the UK

Unique “tearless” onions, already available in the United States, are finally set to be sold in the UK, according to the Independent.In the UK, Waitrose is set to begin selling the new variety from 18 January for a limited period of time.This onion will be more expensive than the usual one, 50p per onion instead of 14p for a typical onion, according to Sky News.Sunions were reportedly first developed by agricultural giant Bayer; the project was later taken over by chemicals firm BASF. Sunions are said to have been created through the cross-breeding of less pungent strains of onion over the course of decades.

