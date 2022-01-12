Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/prime-minister-of-quebec-proposes-introduction-of-tax-for-unvaccinated-1092197650.html
Prime Minister of Quebec Proposes Introduction of Tax for Unvaccinated
Prime Minister of Quebec Proposes Introduction of Tax for Unvaccinated
The prime minister of the Canadian province of Quebec, Francois Legault, has proposed introducing tax for all adults who refuse COVID-19 vaccination for non-medical reasons
"Despite the fact that unvaccinated adults make up 10% of the population, they account for half of the COVID hospitalizations in intensive care units. This is an immense pressure on our health care system. Therefore, we are considering the issue of imposing health tax that will be paid by all adults who refuse vaccination for non-medical reasons," Legault said on Facebook on Tuesday.The official added that the amount of the penalty is yet to be determined, but stressed that it will be "significant."On 31 December 2021 Quebec imposed a nightly curfew over surge in COVID-19 infections from 10 p. m. to 5 a. m. local time and tightened COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and businesses.
world, canada, vaccinations

Prime Minister of Quebec Proposes Introduction of Tax for Unvaccinated

08:57 GMT 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / Christinne Muschi
A bus carrying Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) medical personnel arrives at Villa Val des Arbres, a seniors' long-term care centre, to help amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 20, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / Christinne Muschi
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The prime minister of the Canadian province of Quebec, Francois Legault, has proposed introducing tax for all adults who refuse COVID-19 vaccination for non-medical reasons.
"Despite the fact that unvaccinated adults make up 10% of the population, they account for half of the COVID hospitalizations in intensive care units. This is an immense pressure on our health care system. Therefore, we are considering the issue of imposing health tax that will be paid by all adults who refuse vaccination for non-medical reasons," Legault said on Facebook on Tuesday.
The official added that the amount of the penalty is yet to be determined, but stressed that it will be "significant."
On 31 December 2021 Quebec imposed a nightly curfew over surge in COVID-19 infections from 10 p. m. to 5 a. m. local time and tightened COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and businesses.
