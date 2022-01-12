Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/ftc-antitrust-lawsuit-against-tech-conglomerate-meta-may-proceed-us-judge-rules-1092214367.html
FTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules
FTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may proceed with its antitrust lawsuit against Meta, following a Tuesday ruling by US District Judge James E. Boasberg.
2022-01-12T22:10+0000
2022-01-12T22:09+0000
facebook
federal trade commission (ftc)
whatsapp
instagram
meta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092213452_0:213:3263:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04a512625cfb3e31b351380522a10e45.jpg
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may proceed with its antitrust lawsuit against Meta, following a Tuesday ruling by US District Judge James E. Boasberg. The Washington DC-based judge detailed that the FTC "stumbled out of the starting blocks" with its first antitrust complaint, which he deemed "legally insufficient," particularly in regard to its claim that Meta violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act. At the time, Boasberg declared that the FTC presented only the "naked allegation" that the company maintained a dominant share (over 60%) of the 'Personal Social Networking Services' market. The revised complaint submitted to the US District Court, however, contains facts that are "far more robust and detailed," Boasberg wrote in his memorandum opinion. The federal judge also noted that the core argument remains the same: Facebook, now Meta, is alleged to have unlawfully maintained a monopoly in its market via the acquisition of threatening competitors and the implementation and enforcement of policies that prevented interoperability between the platform and apps it "viewed as nascent threats." Responding to the Tuesday decision, a Meta spokesperson declared that the move "narrows the scope of the FTC's case by rejecting claims about our platform policies." "We're confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims," the company spokesperson declared. "Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today."The suit is just one of several federal efforts to curtail the unique power held by various members of Big Tech. Late last year, Google critic Jonathan Kanter was confirmed by the US Senate as Assistant Attorney General of the US Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, allowing him to inherit a Trump-era lawsuit that claims Google blocked market rivals from key distribution channels. Kanter recently came under fire from Google, who claimed that the DoJ's antitrust chief should recuse himself from matters involving the Alphabet-owned company due to his prior work with rivals such as Yelp.In addition, members of Congress have turned to antitrust legislation in an attempt to augment the authority that can be wielded over US-based tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Google, and Meta.One of several proposals introduced by US lawmakers last year was the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bipartisan bill backed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chuck Grassley (R-AK), and nine other senators that, in part, seeks to block platforms from requiring companies operating on their site to purchase the platform's own goods or services. The proposal also calls for limitations on search and ranking functions.
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/doj-antitrust-probes-into-apple-google-reportedly-delayed-due-to-lack-of-cash-1091801421.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/bill-to-curb-big-tech-rigging-online-commerce-in-their-favor-garners-bipartisan-support-1089931828.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092213452_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_801acc5c993cc84deee2a33b9d436f09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
facebook, federal trade commission (ftc), whatsapp, instagram, meta

FTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules

22:10 GMT 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicA woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021
A woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
In June, a US judge dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against Meta—then Facebook—arguing that the agency failed to set forth sufficient evidence to support its claim that Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has monopoly power in the social networking market.
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may proceed with its antitrust lawsuit against Meta, following a Tuesday ruling by US District Judge James E. Boasberg.
The Washington DC-based judge detailed that the FTC "stumbled out of the starting blocks" with its first antitrust complaint, which he deemed "legally insufficient," particularly in regard to its claim that Meta violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act. At the time, Boasberg declared that the FTC presented only the "naked allegation" that the company maintained a dominant share (over 60%) of the 'Personal Social Networking Services' market.
The revised complaint submitted to the US District Court, however, contains facts that are "far more robust and detailed," Boasberg wrote in his memorandum opinion.
The federal judge also noted that the core argument remains the same: Facebook, now Meta, is alleged to have unlawfully maintained a monopoly in its market via the acquisition of threatening competitors and the implementation and enforcement of policies that prevented interoperability between the platform and apps it "viewed as nascent threats."
"Although the agency may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," Boasberg acknowledged, "the Court believes that it has now cleared the pleading bar and may proceed to discovery."
Responding to the Tuesday decision, a Meta spokesperson declared that the move "narrows the scope of the FTC's case by rejecting claims about our platform policies."
"We're confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims," the company spokesperson declared. "Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today."
The suit is just one of several federal efforts to curtail the unique power held by various members of Big Tech.
This Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo shows an Apple logo on the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
DoJ Antitrust Probes Into Apple, Google Reportedly Delayed Due to Lack of Cash
25 December 2021, 17:59 GMT
Late last year, Google critic Jonathan Kanter was confirmed by the US Senate as Assistant Attorney General of the US Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, allowing him to inherit a Trump-era lawsuit that claims Google blocked market rivals from key distribution channels.
Kanter recently came under fire from Google, who claimed that the DoJ's antitrust chief should recuse himself from matters involving the Alphabet-owned company due to his prior work with rivals such as Yelp.
In addition, members of Congress have turned to antitrust legislation in an attempt to augment the authority that can be wielded over US-based tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Google, and Meta.
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo. File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
Bill to Curb Big Tech Rigging Online Commerce in Their Favor Garners Bipartisan Support
14 October 2021, 19:14 GMT
One of several proposals introduced by US lawmakers last year was the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bipartisan bill backed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chuck Grassley (R-AK), and nine other senators that, in part, seeks to block platforms from requiring companies operating on their site to purchase the platform's own goods or services.
The proposal also calls for limitations on search and ranking functions.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:21 GMTUS Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
22:10 GMTFTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules
21:16 GMTMagawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old
21:10 GMTWatch: NYC Students Walk Out in Protest Demanding Remote Learning Amid Skyrocketing Covid Cases
20:59 GMTJan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
20:48 GMTGerman Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
19:51 GMTNigeria Lifts Monthslong Twitter Ban Following Backlash Over Buhari Tweet
19:04 GMTMalaise Days are Back: US Consumer Prices Soar Sharply to Highest Level Since 1982
19:00 GMTPricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
18:59 GMTAlyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians
18:47 GMTModernised Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M ​​Makes Maiden Flight - Video
18:39 GMTNew Policy in the Works as Sex Education Ban Removed in Uganda
18:16 GMTUS Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan
18:09 GMTBitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth
17:35 GMTDemocratic US Senators Introduce 'Defending Ukraine' Bill That Would 'Collapse' Russian Economy
17:24 GMTFreedom! Dozens of Ostriches Spotted Running Through Streets in China After Escaping From Farm
16:44 GMTPartisan Fight Intensifies as Voting Rights Bill in Hot Water in US Senate Yet Again
16:20 GMTNATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda,' Top Diplomat Says
16:15 GMTRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels
16:06 GMTPremier League Champs Manchester City's Revenue Surpasses Man Utd's Income for First Time in History