International
Cats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
Cats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
The cats' owner turned the situation into an online saga, which has already drawn dozens of netizens interested in how things will unfold.
2022-01-12T12:49+0000
2022-01-12T12:50+0000
hostage
cats
box
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092199077_0:448:1080:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_8ed024004e6c9735b351bd3c8f9fd244.jpg
When Jessica and Nikii from the Canadian province of British Columbia bought a blender they could hardly imagine that as soon as the box would be in the kitchen it would be immediately occupied by their 4-year-old cat Max. His 13-year-old feline siblings quickly demanded their turn to sit on the high box, and since then the blender has remained inside the box because the cats haven't allowed anybody to take it away, or even open it, and have been taking turns standing guard while the others were away busy with something else. Jessica found the situation funny and started taking pictures of the cats sitting and sleeping on the box. These "hostage" chronicles have attracted many viewers to her Twitter, with some of the followers even saying it was the funniest story they have seen in weeks.
Well I can only appreciate this and by the way Cats Life Matters CLM🐱‍👤🐱‍👤🐱‍👤
Cats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video

12:49 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 12:50 GMT 12.01.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
The cats' owner turned the situation into an online saga, which has already drawn dozens of netizens interested in how things will unfold.
When Jessica and Nikii from the Canadian province of British Columbia bought a blender they could hardly imagine that as soon as the box would be in the kitchen it would be immediately occupied by their 4-year-old cat Max.
His 13-year-old feline siblings quickly demanded their turn to sit on the high box, and since then the blender has remained inside the box because the cats haven't allowed anybody to take it away, or even open it, and have been taking turns standing guard while the others were away busy with something else.
Jessica found the situation funny and started taking pictures of the cats sitting and sleeping on the box. These "hostage" chronicles have attracted many viewers to her Twitter, with some of the followers even saying it was the funniest story they have seen in weeks.
Well I can only appreciate this and by the way Cats Life Matters CLM🐱‍👤🐱‍👤🐱‍👤
EECO
12 January, 16:09 GMT
