Cats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
12:49 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 12:50 GMT 12.01.2022)
The cats' owner turned the situation into an online saga, which has already drawn dozens of netizens interested in how things will unfold.
When Jessica and Nikii from the Canadian province of British Columbia bought a blender they could hardly imagine that as soon as the box would be in the kitchen it would be immediately occupied by their 4-year-old cat Max.
His 13-year-old feline siblings quickly demanded their turn to sit on the high box, and since then the blender has remained inside the box because the cats haven't allowed anybody to take it away, or even open it, and have been taking turns standing guard while the others were away busy with something else.
Additional @Vitamix boxes arrived. One is out.— Jessica Gerson-Neeves (@JessStarlite) January 9, 2022
The decoy initially attracted attention, but only temporarily…we’ll see what they make of the other two. pic.twitter.com/6MANVykKXJ
Jessica found the situation funny and started taking pictures of the cats sitting and sleeping on the box. These "hostage" chronicles have attracted many viewers to her Twitter, with some of the followers even saying it was the funniest story they have seen in weeks.
The sentient soccer ball is very cute and charming. An intellectual giant, however, he is not. Here, have 29 seconds of him trying to kill his own tail on Decoy Box 1. His brother Lando was manning the One True Box at the time. pic.twitter.com/stV5t7PgAz— Jessica Gerson-Neeves (@JessStarlite) January 10, 2022