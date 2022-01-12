Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/bojo-admits-he-must-take-responsibily-for-2020-downing-street-gathering-1092203102.html
BoJo Apologizes, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’
BoJo Apologizes, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’
Boris Johnson has admitted that he must take responsibility for the gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence in May 2020, when the nation was under strict coronavirus restrictions.
2022-01-12T12:04+0000
2022-01-12T13:12+0000
uk
boris johnson
covid-19
tories
keir starmer
uk labour party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204006_0:0:2560:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_6fff98de5ca611cf133f817858d30a76.jpg
Boris Johnson has admitted that he must take responsibility for the gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence in May 2020, when the nation was under strict coronavirus restrictions."I want to apologise... There were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility," said the British Prime Minister in parliament.He continued:Referring to the ongoing probe, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, into allegations of Whitehall lockdown-breaching parties in 2020 Johnson stated:Boris Johnson told MPs that he had believed at the time that the gathering on 20 May 2020 was a “work event”.The embattled Tory leader continued that “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside, I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognised that — even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance — there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way.”In reaction to the PM's statement, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer lambasted Johnson for "months of deceit and deception," and called on him to resign.“The party’s over,” said Starmer in the Commons. The opposition leader argued that the PM's defence that he didn’t realise he was at a party was "so ridiculous".Johnson, who had been urged by furious Tories ahead of his appearance in the Commons to be “up front and honest” regarding allegations he attended a rule-busting “bring your own booze” (BYOB) garden party in Downing Street, responded:'Partygate' Row SpiralsBoris Johnson had earlier dodged questions over his alleged involvement in the 20 May, 2020 event, telling reporters on Monday that it was a matter for Sue Gray to investigate. MPs had been cited by UK media outlets as expecting the Tory leader to offer a long-overdue explanation in connection with the allegations at PM's questions. Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, called for Johnson to resign, saying he was "apparently not being truthful about his knowledge of these matters".The “partygate” scandal had been notched up after a leaked email shared with ITV News claimed the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds had invited more than 100 Downing Street staff to a party on 20 May 2020, during the first lockdown in the country “to make the most of the lovely weather.” Around 40 staff are believed to have attended the event, partaking of picnic food and wine laid out on the tables.Among those present were allegedly the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson, at the time his fiancée, according to sources cited by the BBC.At the time of the first lockdown, introduced in late March 2020, social mixing between households was limited to two people, and restricted to outdoor settings, with social distancing of at least 2 metres. The use of the phrase “we thought it would be nice” in the leaked email invite generated speculations regarding Boris Johnson's role in the event.In light of the latest revelations, the Metropolitan Police announced it was “aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020” and was in contact with the Cabinet Office.Amid the scandal, senior party insiders, cited by The Guardian, claimed some MPs were discussing who could potentially replace Johnson, with one MP saying Chancellor Rishi Sunak could be prime minister within months.Two-thirds of voters were revealed as believing that the PM should resign amid the "partygate" outcry, according to pollsters Savanta ComRes. 66 per cent of those surveyed stated that Johnson should now resign, including 42 per cent of those who had cast their vote for the Conservative Party at the 2019 winter election.
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/bojo-pressured-to-come-clean-or-resign-after-latest-revelations-in-partygate-row-1092193366.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/almost-half-of-tories-pick-rishi-sunak-as-better-party-leader-than-boris-johnson-poll-shows-1092145066.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/met-police-in-contact-with-cabinet-office-over-bojo-aides-leaked-byob-lockdown-party-invite--1092170050.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204006_382:0:2302:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_f7cf41b91b415480beac9f413d92e978.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, covid-19, tories, keir starmer, uk labour party

BoJo Apologizes, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’

12:04 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 12.01.2022)
© REUTERS / REUTERS TVBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, January 12, 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, January 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / REUTERS TV
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Boris Johnson has been fending of a barrage of criticism at PMQs in parliament amid damaging allegations suggesting the Prime Minister attended a coronavirus lockdown-breaching gathering at 10 Downing Street on 20 May 2020.
Boris Johnson has admitted that he must take responsibility for the gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence in May 2020, when the nation was under strict coronavirus restrictions.
"I want to apologise... There were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility," said the British Prime Minister in parliament.
He continued:
"And I know the rage they feel with me, over the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make them."
© REUTERS / REUTERS TVBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, January 12, 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, January 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, January 12, 2022
© REUTERS / REUTERS TV
Referring to the ongoing probe, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, into allegations of Whitehall lockdown-breaching parties in 2020 Johnson stated:
"Though I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquriry, I have learned enough that there were things we did not get right. I must take responsibility."
Boris Johnson told MPs that he had believed at the time that the gathering on 20 May 2020 was a “work event”.
“No 10 is a big department with a garden as an extension of the office which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in stopping the virus. When I went into that garden just after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event,” the PM told the Commons.
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing as he speaks during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on December 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
BoJo Pressured to ‘Come Clean’ Or ‘Resign’ After Latest Revelations in ‘Partygate’ Row
05:51 GMT
The embattled Tory leader continued that “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside, I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognised that — even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance — there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way.”
In reaction to the PM's statement, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer lambasted Johnson for "months of deceit and deception," and called on him to resign.
“The party’s over,” said Starmer in the Commons. The opposition leader argued that the PM's defence that he didn’t realise he was at a party was "so ridiculous".
"He’s finally been forced to admit what everyone knew, that when the whole country was locked down he was hosting boozing parties in Downing Street. Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?” queried Starmer.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference in London, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, after cases of the new COVID-19 variant were confirmed in the UK - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
Almost Half of Tories Pick Rishi Sunak as 'Better Party Leader' Over Boris Johnson, Poll Shows
10 January, 05:32 GMT
Johnson, who had been urged by furious Tories ahead of his appearance in the Commons to be “up front and honest” regarding allegations he attended a rule-busting “bring your own booze” (BYOB) garden party in Downing Street, responded:
“I appreciate the point that he’s making about the event that I attended. I want to repeat that I thought it was a work event and I regret very much that we did not do things differently that evening. I take responsibility and I apologise. But as for his political point, I don’t think that he should pre-empt the outcome of the inquiry. He will have a further opportunity, I hope, to question me as soon as possible.”

'Partygate' Row Spirals

Boris Johnson had earlier dodged questions over his alleged involvement in the 20 May, 2020 event, telling reporters on Monday that it was a matter for Sue Gray to investigate. MPs had been cited by UK media outlets as expecting the Tory leader to offer a long-overdue explanation in connection with the allegations at PM's questions. Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, called for Johnson to resign, saying he was "apparently not being truthful about his knowledge of these matters".
The “partygate” scandal had been notched up after a leaked email shared with ITV News claimed the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds had invited more than 100 Downing Street staff to a party on 20 May 2020, during the first lockdown in the country “to make the most of the lovely weather.” Around 40 staff are believed to have attended the event, partaking of picnic food and wine laid out on the tables.
Among those present were allegedly the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson, at the time his fiancée, according to sources cited by the BBC.
At the time of the first lockdown, introduced in late March 2020, social mixing between households was limited to two people, and restricted to outdoor settings, with social distancing of at least 2 metres. The use of the phrase “we thought it would be nice” in the leaked email invite generated speculations regarding Boris Johnson's role in the event.
In light of the latest revelations, the Metropolitan Police announced it was “aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020” and was in contact with the Cabinet Office.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference for the latest Covid-19 update in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on December 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
Met Police ‘In Contact’ With Cabinet Office Over BoJo Aide’s Leaked ‘BYOB’ Lockdown Party Invite
Yesterday, 05:23 GMT
Amid the scandal, senior party insiders, cited by The Guardian, claimed some MPs were discussing who could potentially replace Johnson, with one MP saying Chancellor Rishi Sunak could be prime minister within months.
Two-thirds of voters were revealed as believing that the PM should resign amid the "partygate" outcry, according to pollsters Savanta ComRes. 66 per cent of those surveyed stated that Johnson should now resign, including 42 per cent of those who had cast their vote for the Conservative Party at the 2019 winter election.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:12 GMTVictory Over Covid? EU’s Top Medical Body Says Omicron Pushing Pandemic Toward Endemic
13:02 GMTUS Democratic Senators to Unveil New 'Severe' Russia Sanctions Bill on Wednesday, Report Says
12:49 GMTCats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
12:48 GMTTaliban Ramps Up Defences Along Durand Line as Its Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Fencing Border
12:48 GMTDeaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
12:47 GMTMan Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks
12:39 GMTUS Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
12:04 GMTBoJo Apologizes, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’
12:01 GMTUK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Inquiry
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts is Unlawful
11:36 GMTNetizens Mock Eric Trump Complaining About 'Mean Lady Suing His Dad' Amid Letitia James' Probe
11:22 GMTUK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns
11:10 GMTEU Reportedly Prepares Large-Scale Cyber Drills Amid Supply Chain Jitters
10:58 GMTKazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin on Thursday
10:37 GMTIndian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'
10:37 GMTBill Gates Believes After Omicron, COVID-19 Can Be 'Treated Like Seasonal Flu'
10:06 GMTIndia, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
09:40 GMT‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
09:38 GMTNicaragua Rides Wave of China, Reaffirming BRI