Yerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery, Drones During Shelling at Border

The Armenian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that the Azerbaijani military used artillery and drones during shelling at the border.

“On January 11, at 17.30 [13:30 GMT], units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resumed shelling the Armenian positions deployed in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, using artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles. The Armenian side took adequate response measures. As of 18.30 [14:30 GMT], the shootout continues,” the ministry said in a statement.The ministry also said that three Armenian soldiers have been injured during the border shootout.It noted that as of 13:00 GMT, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable and was under full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.

