Yerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery, Drones During Shelling at Border

“On January 11, at 17.30 [13:30 GMT], units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resumed shelling the Armenian positions deployed in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, using artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles. The Armenian side took adequate response measures. As of 18.30 [14:30 GMT], the shootout continues,” the ministry said in a statement.The ministry also said that three Armenian soldiers have been injured during the border shootout.It noted that as of 13:00 GMT, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable and was under full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.
