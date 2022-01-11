Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/watch-nasa-astronaut-scott-kelly-chase-colleague-tim-peake-on-iss-while-wearing-gorilla-suit--1092184808.html
Watch NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Chase Colleague Tim Peake on ISS While Wearing Gorilla Suit
Watch NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Chase Colleague Tim Peake on ISS While Wearing Gorilla Suit
A video has re-emerged on Twitter recently, showing NASA astronaut Scott Kelly wearing a gorilla suit chasing astronaut Tim Peake around ISS.
2022-01-11T17:15+0000
2022-01-11T17:16+0000
A video that has already been described by many people as the most hilarious thing they have ever seen re-emerged on Twitter recently, showing NASA astronaut Scott Kelly wearing a gorilla suit chasing ESA astronaut Tim Peake around the International Space Station (ISS). The prank was done in 2016 when Kelly decided to celebrate his one year in space."Needed a little humour to lighten up a #YearInSpace. Go big, or go home. I think I'll do both," the astronaut wrote at the time. The gorilla costume was sent to space by Scott's brother Mark (also an astronaut) on a resupply mission.
Watch NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Chase Colleague Tim Peake on ISS While Wearing Gorilla Suit

17:15 GMT 11.01.2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Perhaps one of the best pranks of all time... if not the most bizarre.
A video that has already been described by many people as the most hilarious thing they have ever seen re-emerged on Twitter recently, showing NASA astronaut Scott Kelly wearing a gorilla suit chasing ESA astronaut Tim Peake around the International Space Station (ISS).
The prank was done in 2016 when Kelly decided to celebrate his one year in space.
"Needed a little humour to lighten up a #YearInSpace. Go big, or go home. I think I'll do both," the astronaut wrote at the time.
The gorilla costume was sent to space by Scott's brother Mark (also an astronaut) on a resupply mission.
