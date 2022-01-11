https://sputniknews.com/20220111/watch-nasa-astronaut-scott-kelly-chase-colleague-tim-peake-on-iss-while-wearing-gorilla-suit--1092184808.html

Watch NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Chase Colleague Tim Peake on ISS While Wearing Gorilla Suit

A video has re-emerged on Twitter recently, showing NASA astronaut Scott Kelly wearing a gorilla suit chasing astronaut Tim Peake around ISS.

A video that has already been described by many people as the most hilarious thing they have ever seen re-emerged on Twitter recently, showing NASA astronaut Scott Kelly wearing a gorilla suit chasing ESA astronaut Tim Peake around the International Space Station (ISS). The prank was done in 2016 when Kelly decided to celebrate his one year in space."Needed a little humour to lighten up a #YearInSpace. Go big, or go home. I think I'll do both," the astronaut wrote at the time. The gorilla costume was sent to space by Scott's brother Mark (also an astronaut) on a resupply mission.

