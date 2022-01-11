Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Social and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/taiwans-minister-announces-1bln-fund-to-finance-joint-lithuanian-taiwanese-projects-1092182128.html
Taiwan's Minister Announces $1Bln Fund to Finance Joint Lithuanian-Taiwanese Projects
Taiwan's Minister Announces $1Bln Fund to Finance Joint Lithuanian-Taiwanese Projects
Taiwan and Lithuania will create a $1 billion credit program to finance joint ventures, Taiwanese Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin made the announcement on Tuesday.
2022-01-11T14:04+0000
2022-01-11T14:13+0000
project
taiwan
fund
lithuania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104679/58/1046795899_0:200:2911:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_8f627a88c6c1be9d042bb02f3c04ba60.jpg
Last week, Taipei announced establishing a $200 million fund to invest in Lithuanian industries during a press conference with Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite.After Lithuania opened a representative office on the island last year, China downgraded diplomatic relations with the country to the level of charge d'affaires and removed it from its customs system. The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Lithuania on Monday to change its policy concerning Taiwan and avoid acting for the benefit of anti-China forces.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations. Beijing consistently claims the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104679/58/1046795899_0:0:2911:2183_1920x0_80_0_0_2cb0b85dd6881c44069ba7be61e746b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
project, taiwan, fund, lithuania

Taiwan's Minister Announces $1Bln Fund to Finance Joint Lithuanian-Taiwanese Projects

14:04 GMT 11.01.2022 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 11.01.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / David Hsieh / Taipei CityTaipei City
Taipei City - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / David Hsieh / Taipei City
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Taiwan and Lithuania will create a $1 billion credit program to finance joint ventures, Taiwanese Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin made the announcement on Tuesday, against a backdrop of a diplomatic row between Vilnius and Beijing over the former's relation with Taipei.
Last week, Taipei announced establishing a $200 million fund to invest in Lithuanian industries during a press conference with Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite.
After Lithuania opened a representative office on the island last year, China downgraded diplomatic relations with the country to the level of charge d'affaires and removed it from its customs system. The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Lithuania on Monday to change its policy concerning Taiwan and avoid acting for the benefit of anti-China forces.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations. Beijing consistently claims the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.
002100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:04 GMTTaiwan's Minister Announces $1Bln Fund to Finance Joint Lithuanian-Taiwanese Projects
14:03 GMTMeth Burrito, Gun Buckle and Chainsaw: TSA Reveals Its 'Top 10 Catches' of Past Year - Video
13:38 GMTIllegal EU Arrivals in 2021 Above Pre-Pandemic Levels, Frontex Says
13:32 GMTPolish Media Claims Russian Sub Sought to Steal British Frigate’s Sonar
13:19 GMTRetired Norwegian General Blames Fallout With Russia on 'Western Exceptionalism, US Hubris'
13:15 GMTNuland Reportedly Tried to Persuade Democratic Senators to Reject Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:09 GMTPolice in India's Telangana State Left Puzzled After Severed Head Found at Hindu Goddess' Feet
13:02 GMTKenya Hit by Large-Scale Blackout - Photos
12:45 GMTInvestigation Into Downing Street 'Parties' Will Include May 2020 Gatherings, Minister Ellis Says
12:43 GMTFederal Judge Hints Trump May Have to Pay for Hours of Silence During Capital Attack
12:33 GMTSocial and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
12:24 GMTKazakh President Appoints Several Key Ministers in New Government Following Deadly Protests
12:24 GMTWHO: Over Half of European Population to Get Infected With Omicron in Next 6-8 Weeks
12:23 GMT'I Will Stand Up to Fascism': New York Man Threatened to 'Take Out' Trump & His '12 Monkeys'
12:13 GMTDozens of Women in Kabul Protesting Against Restrictions Imposed by Taliban
12:12 GMTHas the Mystery of the 'Alien Hut' Spotted on the Moon by China's Rover Finally Been Solved?
12:11 GMTDemand to Repeal Armed Forces Act Grows Louder in India's Nagaland, People Stage 75-km March
12:05 GMTBollywood Actor Siddharth Trolled for Calling Badminton Star Saina Nehwal ‘Subtle C*ck Champion’
11:39 GMTWhite House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
11:20 GMTUK's Ovo Energy Sorry for 'Poorly Judged' Advice to 'Cuddle Pets, Eat Porridge' as Energy Bills Soar