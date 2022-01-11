https://sputniknews.com/20220111/significant-fossil-discovery-in-australia-sheds-light-on-continents-past-and-future-1092188673.html

Significant Fossil Discovery in Australia Sheds Light on Continent’s Past And Future

Significant Fossil Discovery in Australia Sheds Light on Continent’s Past And Future

A treasure trove of fossils discovered in Australia's outback sheds light on an era of abundant life in a region that is currently desolate. The extremely well... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-11T21:42+0000

2022-01-11T21:42+0000

2022-01-11T21:42+0000

australia

science

fossil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092188458_0:84:1600:984_1920x0_80_0_0_1d2e52eda150cf4af6515993f3d7fee4.jpg

The fossils, discovered at McGraths Flat, near the New South Wales town of Gulgong, have reportedly been dated as being between 11-16 million years old. The fossils prove that the region, now an arid desert, was home to an ancient rainforest.According to the Australian Museum (AM) and University of New South Wales (UNSW) paleontologist Dr. Matthew McCurry, “Many of the fossils that we are finding are new to science and include trapdoor spiders, giant cicadas, wasps and a variety of fish.”Associate professor Michael Frese, who first imaged the fossils, explained how the research team was able to achieve the findings’ deep level of detail: “Using electron microscopy, I can image individual cells of plants and animals and sometimes even very small subcellular structures.”The team was also able to reconstruct the color and patterns of birds and fish through the discovery of melanosomes.The cache of fossils includes specimens of insects, spiders, birds, and fish and will better help scientists understand ancient ecosystems in the region and the ramifications of a rapidly changing climate.The executive director for science at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, David Cantrill, believes the discovery of the fossils could help Australia better understand its future.The specimens resemble many of the animals and plants found in Australia’s northern rainforests. According to the prehistoric pollen samples, the region showed signs of drying out as the climate began to cool during an era known as the Miocene epoch. The period was a warmer geological era than today, but continued to cool, giving way to the Pleistocene epoch, commonly known as the Ice Age.

Jennifer Anna I have been suffering from a deadly disease (Hsv) for the past 2 years now, I have spent a lot of money going from one place to another, from church to church, hospitals have been my home every day. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this fateful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Nelson helped someone in curing his (Hsv) herpes disease, quickly I copied his email just to give him a try, I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, behold I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in return. if you are having any problem contact email address drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com or WhatsApp @+1 (732) 658-2176 1

1

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

australia, science, fossil