https://sputniknews.com/20220111/kazakh-president-appoints-several-key-ministers-in-new-government-following-deadly-protests-1092178846.html

Kazakh President Appoints Several Key Ministers in New Government Following Deadly Protests

Kazakh President Appoints Several Key Ministers in New Government Following Deadly Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several key ministers in Kazakhstan's new government, including energy chief, have been appointed shortly after protests over fuel prices... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-11T12:24+0000

2022-01-11T12:24+0000

2022-01-11T12:24+0000

protests in kazakhstan

kazakhstan

government

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16002/98/160029859_0:596:1339:1349_1920x0_80_0_0_d82356a98e409f882b98f3eadf289310.jpg

"To appoint Bolat Achkulakov ... the energy minister of Kazakhstan," the decree said, as quoted by the presidential office.Achkulakov previously was the managing director of the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna."Defence Minister Murat Bektanov, Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbaev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi retained their posts.

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kazakhstan, government