UK Cabinet Minister Gove Gets Stuck in BBC Lift for Half an Hour on Way to Interview
UK Cabinet Minister Gove Gets Stuck in BBC Lift for Half an Hour on Way to Interview
UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Michael Gove got stuck in an elevator at the BBC's headquarters in London on Monday where he had arrived for an interview with Radio 4's Today programme.
UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Michael Gove got stuck in an elevator at the BBC's headquarters in London on Monday where he had arrived for an interview with Radio 4's Today programme. Gove spent about half an hour in the lift with a security guard. "You might have been hoping to hear from Michael Gove,” the presenter Nick Robinson told listeners about five minutes after Gove’s interview was about to begin at 8:10am.After Gove eventually reached the studio 15 minutes late, he joked that he had been “levelled up,” referring to his ministerial role.Gove was invited to the show to discuss a £4 billion package to make sure leaseholders escape heavy costs in replacing combustible cladding on buildings in the UK. The minister is expected to announce in Parliament that residents of blocks between 11 metres and 18 metres tall will no longer face costly bills. According to Gove, developers will be asked to pay, and those who fail to pay could be fined.
After he was freed, Gove joked that the incident could be used as source material for the BBC's comedy W1A.
UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Michael Gove got stuck in an elevator at the BBC's headquarters in London on Monday where he had arrived for an interview with Radio 4's Today programme.
Gove spent about half an hour in the lift with a security guard.
"You might have been hoping to hear from Michael Gove,” the presenter Nick Robinson told listeners about five minutes after Gove’s interview was about to begin at 8:10am.
After Gove eventually reached the studio 15 minutes late, he joked that he had been “levelled up,” referring to his ministerial role.
W1A is sometimes more than a comedy... Michael Gove's interview with us this morning was delayed while he was stuck in one of our lifts for half an hour... @BBCnickrobinson apologised to the now freed Mr Gove... pic.twitter.com/SYKY2UBOp6
Gove was invited to the show to discuss a £4 billion package to make sure leaseholders escape heavy costs in replacing combustible cladding on buildings in the UK. The minister is expected to announce in Parliament that residents of blocks between 11 metres and 18 metres tall will no longer face costly bills. According to Gove, developers will be asked to pay, and those who fail to pay could be fined.