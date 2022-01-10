Registration was successful!
Stoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
Stoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba address the media in Brussels ahead of the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting
2022-01-10T09:47+0000
2022-01-10T09:48+0000
ukraine
nato
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba address the media in Brussels ahead of the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting.Kuleba's visit to Brussels is taking place against the backdrop of a meeting between Russia and the United States scheduled for 10 January, which will take place as a strategic dialogue at the level of the representatives of the foreign ministries. A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for 12 January, and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council meeting in Vienna, which is scheduled for 13 January.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Stoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
Stoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
Stoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting

09:47 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 10.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / FRANCISCO SECONATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) welcomes Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba prior to a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 13, 2021.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) welcomes Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba prior to a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / FRANCISCO SECO
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Brussels for the NATO-Ukraine commission meeting.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba address the media in Brussels ahead of the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting.
Kuleba's visit to Brussels is taking place against the backdrop of a meeting between Russia and the United States scheduled for 10 January, which will take place as a strategic dialogue at the level of the representatives of the foreign ministries. A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for 12 January, and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council meeting in Vienna, which is scheduled for 13 January.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
