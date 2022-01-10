NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba address the media in Brussels ahead of the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting.Kuleba's visit to Brussels is taking place against the backdrop of a meeting between Russia and the United States scheduled for 10 January, which will take place as a strategic dialogue at the level of the representatives of the foreign ministries. A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for 12 January, and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council meeting in Vienna, which is scheduled for 13 January.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Stoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
Stoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Brussels for the NATO-Ukraine commission meeting.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba address the media in Brussels ahead of the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting.
Kuleba's visit to Brussels is taking place against the backdrop of a meeting between Russia and the United States scheduled for 10 January, which will take place as a strategic dialogue at the level of the representatives of the foreign ministries. A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for 12 January, and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council meeting in Vienna, which is scheduled for 13 January.