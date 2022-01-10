https://sputniknews.com/20220110/macron-france-to-double-number-of-police-officers-on-ground-by-2030-1092158364.html

Macron: France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030

France will double the number of police officers on the ground by 2030, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We are investing money, we are training. But we are also organizing better – this is what we owe our compatriots, to have more people on the ground. Our goal is to double the number of police officers on the ground by 2030," Macron said during his visit to Nice as aired by French broadcaster BFMTV.According to the president, this increase will be made possible by the elimination of ancillary tasks such as guarding public buildings, escorting or performing passport controls in airports. Macron added that a transfer of those tasks to administrative personnel would make it possible for 3,500 police officers to perform more patrols and quickly respond to citizens' appeals. In September, the French leader expressed the need to increase the number of police and gendarmes within a 10-year term, while announcing $1.7 billion increase of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' budget in 2022.

