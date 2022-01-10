Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/macron-france-to-double-number-of-police-officers-on-ground-by-2030-1092158364.html
Macron: France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030
Macron: France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030
France will double the number of police officers on the ground by 2030, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
2022-01-10T14:22+0000
2022-01-10T14:23+0000
france
emmanuel macron
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083741927_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_61497007b779a99fdf63f88fae4ae917.jpg
"We are investing money, we are training. But we are also organizing better – this is what we owe our compatriots, to have more people on the ground. Our goal is to double the number of police officers on the ground by 2030," Macron said during his visit to Nice as aired by French broadcaster BFMTV.According to the president, this increase will be made possible by the elimination of ancillary tasks such as guarding public buildings, escorting or performing passport controls in airports. Macron added that a transfer of those tasks to administrative personnel would make it possible for 3,500 police officers to perform more patrols and quickly respond to citizens' appeals. In September, the French leader expressed the need to increase the number of police and gendarmes within a 10-year term, while announcing $1.7 billion increase of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' budget in 2022.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083741927_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8689f24189aa9509e0a8fc75c0cece07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, emmanuel macron, police

Macron: France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030

14:22 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 10.01.2022)
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERA French police officer stands in front of a bar to check health pass compliance as checks on the implementation of the health pass is expected to be intensified in Paris, France, August 18, 2021.
A French police officer stands in front of a bar to check health pass compliance as checks on the implementation of the health pass is expected to be intensified in Paris, France, August 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France will double the number of police officers on the ground by 2030, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
"We are investing money, we are training. But we are also organizing better – this is what we owe our compatriots, to have more people on the ground. Our goal is to double the number of police officers on the ground by 2030," Macron said during his visit to Nice as aired by French broadcaster BFMTV.
According to the president, this increase will be made possible by the elimination of ancillary tasks such as guarding public buildings, escorting or performing passport controls in airports. Macron added that a transfer of those tasks to administrative personnel would make it possible for 3,500 police officers to perform more patrols and quickly respond to citizens' appeals.
In September, the French leader expressed the need to increase the number of police and gendarmes within a 10-year term, while announcing $1.7 billion increase of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' budget in 2022.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:12 GMTForeign Militants From Afghanistan, Mideast Countries Took Part in Kazakhstan Riots, Tokayev Says
14:50 GMTDems ‘Still in the Dark’ Over Manchin Build Back Better Agenda as Hopes for Legislative Deal Dwindle
14:45 GMTJan 6 Panel Reportedly Plans to Take Trump Communications With State Officials on 2020 Vote Public
14:45 GMTSex Abuse Victims Lose Case Against Reigning English Premier League Champions Manchester City
14:41 GMTFather of Tennis Star Djokovic Appeals to Queen Elizabeth II to Intervene in Visa Row
14:32 GMTProtest Reportedly Takes Place in Beirut Over Continuous Blackouts
14:22 GMTMacron: France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030
14:18 GMT'Only Thing Left to Do is Win the Trophy Again': Nadal, Other Players React to Djokovic's Court Win
14:00 GMTProtests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu
13:57 GMTTaliban Promise Safety for Resistance Leaders Including Ahmad Massoud as They Meet in Tehran
13:40 GMTFrench Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud
13:35 GMTPlans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth II´s 70 Years on Throne Unveiled
13:35 GMTUS Media Concerned by Iran’s Growing Naval Might, Beefing Up of Asymmetric Warfare Capabilities
13:32 GMTPolish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarusian Border
13:30 GMTDanish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say
13:27 GMTBoJo Reportedly To Reveal COVID-19 Strategy of 'Scaled Back Free Testing, Shorter Isolation Periods'
13:19 GMTIndian Supreme Court Appoints Panel to Investigate PM Modi's Security Breach
13:09 GMT'Disgrace, Pub Team': Fans & Pundits Slam Arsenal After Their Shock FA Cup Loss Against Nottingham
13:02 GMTRioters Reportedly Wanted to Seize Swords of Huns and Sakas From Almaty Museum
13:01 GMTNovak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation