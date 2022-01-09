https://sputniknews.com/20220109/over-2000-people-reportedly-took-part-in-protest-against-mandatory-vaccination-in-prague-1092139068.html

Over 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague

Over 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague

More than 2,000 people took part on Sunday in a rally on Wenceslas Square in central Prague to protest against the possible introduction of compulsory vaccination, Czech media reported.

2022-01-09T19:24+0000

2022-01-09T19:24+0000

2022-01-09T19:24+0000

prague

vaccination

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092139043_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ecaf16f84c99b69682770e0d7216df2a.jpg

The rally was organised by the public movement Chcípl PES ("The dog died"), whose members have been protesting against government restrictions to fight the pandemic for over a year, according to the Czech Television public broadcaster. The speakers talked about the uselessness and danger of vaccination, and criticised mandatory vaccination as a restriction of personal freedom and the rights of citizens, the news said.Police did not report any serious offenses at the rally. The protesters marched through the centre of Prague, heading towards the government building, where they intended to hand over a petition to the ministers arguing against mandatory vaccination, the broadcaster said.Before its resignation in mid-December, the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis decided to introduce compulsory vaccination for citizens aged 60 and older, as well as for representatives of certain professions, in particular, policemen, firefighters, military personnel, and doctors, from March 1 of this year. The new Cabinet of Prime Minister Petr Fiala said it intended to cancel the controversial decision amid public backlash.

prague

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

prague, vaccination, protest