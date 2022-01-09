Registration was successful!
Over 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
Over 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
More than 2,000 people took part on Sunday in a rally on Wenceslas Square in central Prague to protest against the possible introduction of compulsory vaccination, Czech media reported.
The rally was organised by the public movement Chcípl PES ("The dog died"), whose members have been protesting against government restrictions to fight the pandemic for over a year, according to the Czech Television public broadcaster. The speakers talked about the uselessness and danger of vaccination, and criticised mandatory vaccination as a restriction of personal freedom and the rights of citizens, the news said.Police did not report any serious offenses at the rally. The protesters marched through the centre of Prague, heading towards the government building, where they intended to hand over a petition to the ministers arguing against mandatory vaccination, the broadcaster said.Before its resignation in mid-December, the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis decided to introduce compulsory vaccination for citizens aged 60 and older, as well as for representatives of certain professions, in particular, policemen, firefighters, military personnel, and doctors, from March 1 of this year. The new Cabinet of Prime Minister Petr Fiala said it intended to cancel the controversial decision amid public backlash.
Over 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague

19:24 GMT 09.01.2022
© MICHAL CIZEKThe lettering on a placard reads 'Vaccination is genocide' and 'Defend your children' as demonstrators march with the Czech national flag as they take part in a protest against compulsory vaccination against the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Prague on January 9, 2022, during the ongoing pandemic. -
The lettering on a placard reads 'Vaccination is genocide' and 'Defend your children' as demonstrators march with the Czech national flag as they take part in a protest against compulsory vaccination against the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Prague on January 9, 2022, during the ongoing pandemic. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© MICHAL CIZEK
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - More than 2,000 people took part on Sunday in a rally on Wenceslas Square in central Prague to protest against the possible introduction of compulsory vaccination for older people and those in certain professions, Czech media reported.
The rally was organised by the public movement Chcípl PES ("The dog died"), whose members have been protesting against government restrictions to fight the pandemic for over a year, according to the Czech Television public broadcaster. The speakers talked about the uselessness and danger of vaccination, and criticised mandatory vaccination as a restriction of personal freedom and the rights of citizens, the news said.
Police did not report any serious offenses at the rally. The protesters marched through the centre of Prague, heading towards the government building, where they intended to hand over a petition to the ministers arguing against mandatory vaccination, the broadcaster said.
Before its resignation in mid-December, the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis decided to introduce compulsory vaccination for citizens aged 60 and older, as well as for representatives of certain professions, in particular, policemen, firefighters, military personnel, and doctors, from March 1 of this year. The new Cabinet of Prime Minister Petr Fiala said it intended to cancel the controversial decision amid public backlash.
