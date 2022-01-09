https://sputniknews.com/20220109/german-justice-minister-threatens-telegram-with-millions-worth-of-fines-1092134776.html

German Justice Minister Threatens Telegram With Millions Worth of Fines

German Justice Minister Threatens Telegram With Millions Worth of Fines

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has threatened Telegram with millions of euros worth of fines for breaking national laws on social media.

2022-01-09T13:47+0000

2022-01-09T13:47+0000

2022-01-09T13:46+0000

germany

fine

telegram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106304/27/1063042707_0:290:5568:3422_1920x0_80_0_0_f4292431246b3aaa50a84f8debbe8d53.jpg

Buschmann told the Bild am Sonntag that the Emirati-based messenger had to have a contact person in Germany and a way of flagging and taking down what Germany sees as illegal content.If Telegram fails to respond, he said, "the next step will be a public notice. Then we can impose fines. Our laws allow for millions worth of fines."Buschmann promised to take a tough line on threats against police and health officials made online, including on Telegram, after strict COVID-19 rules prompted protests. More than 13,000 rallied against restrictions across Germany on Saturday.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, fine, telegram