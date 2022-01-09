Registration was successful!
Dominicans Arrest Businessman Suspected of Haiti President's Murder, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian businessman and convicted drug trafficker, was arrested in the Dominican Republic on suspicion that he played a key... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
dominican republic
haiti
Jaar was captured in Santo Domingo on Friday, six months after a hit squad stormed Jovenel Moise's residence in a Port-au-Prince suburb, killing the president and wounding his wife, the Miami Herald reported.His arrest was confirmed by Haitian and Dominican officials with the knowledge of the matter. Sources told the paper that Jaar had spent months in hiding after crossing into the Dominican Republic from Haiti. The two share the island of Hispaniola.A Haiti National Police report, seen by the Herald, described the suspect as a central player in the assassination plot. It said Jaar housed Colombian commandos, vehicles and weapons at his Port-au-Prince home days before the attack on Moise's residence.
dominican republic, haiti

08:33 GMT 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / RICARDO ROJASMembers of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the bridge between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, after the shared border was closed when Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by gunmen at his private home in Port-au-Prince, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic July 7, 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian businessman and convicted drug trafficker, was arrested in the Dominican Republic on suspicion that he played a key role in the Haitian president's assassination, media said.
Jaar was captured in Santo Domingo on Friday, six months after a hit squad stormed Jovenel Moise's residence in a Port-au-Prince suburb, killing the president and wounding his wife, the Miami Herald reported.
His arrest was confirmed by Haitian and Dominican officials with the knowledge of the matter. Sources told the paper that Jaar had spent months in hiding after crossing into the Dominican Republic from Haiti. The two share the island of Hispaniola.
A Haiti National Police report, seen by the Herald, described the suspect as a central player in the assassination plot. It said Jaar housed Colombian commandos, vehicles and weapons at his Port-au-Prince home days before the attack on Moise's residence.
