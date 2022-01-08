https://sputniknews.com/20220108/gunfire-underway-in-kazakhstans-almaty-counterterrorist-operation-still-ongoing-1092106660.html
Gunfire Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Counterterrorist Operation Still Ongoing
Gunfire Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Counterterrorist Operation Still Ongoing
According to authorities, initially peaceful protests in Kazakhstan, spurred by a twofold increase in fuel prices on January 1, swiftly devolved into deadly... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-08T02:50+0000
2022-01-08T02:50+0000
2022-01-08T03:17+0000
kazakhstan
almaty
shooting
gunfire
terrorists
terrorist group
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092106825_403:0:3631:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_dd330dafa5fb559fa6127e7c89dba872.jpg
Gunfire is underway in the center of Kazakhstan's Almaty, and the authorities are conducting a counterterrorist operation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The correspondent said that on the morning of January 8, local time, the shooting had still not stopped. Citizens are helping the police to identify suspicious groups of people, while criminal groups are said to be hiding in small squares and parks.According to the report, heavy fog is complicating the work of the police. So far, the police have not yet provided any details on the number of detainees among the protesters.A source in the country's law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that terrorists could be staging provocations wearing the uniforms of Kazakh security forces.This, they said, can be done both to disguise and to mislead civilians in order to discredit the actions of law enforcement officers.According to the local media and witnesses, shots have been ringing out almost all night in the center of the city.In the meantime, Kazakhstan has fully restored passenger railway operations, which had been delayed by violent protests, according to our correspondent, quoting Kazakhstan's state railway corporation Temir Zholy (KTZ). KTZ has launched a digital ticketing option for those without an Internet connection, which was interrupted during the riots several times.As of Friday night, according to the Kazakh media, quoting the country's Interior Ministry, up to 4,000 terrorists have been captured in the country during violent protests, with Almaty having the highest number of arrests. According to the reports, those arrested face life sentences.Residents in Zhanaozen and Aktau started mass protests earlier this week in response to a rise in liquefied petroleum gas prices. The protests subsequently extended to neighboring cities, culminating in police violence, looting, and damage. The nation's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proclaimed a state of emergency until January 19 and invited peacekeeping forces from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to assist in resolving the crisis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/russia-believes-kazakhstan-civil-unrest-provoked-by-external-forces-to-disrupt-security--integrity-1092105067.html
kazakhstan
almaty
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092106825_806:0:3227:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_471d144c40dd3acbc8a151e2f29ffdbe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kazakhstan, almaty, shooting, gunfire, terrorists, terrorist group
Gunfire Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Counterterrorist Operation Still Ongoing
02:50 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 03:17 GMT 08.01.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
According to authorities, initially peaceful protests in Kazakhstan, spurred by a twofold increase in fuel prices on January 1, swiftly devolved into deadly violence, killing at least seven police officers and dozens of attackers.
Gunfire is underway in the center of Kazakhstan's Almaty, and the authorities are conducting a counterterrorist operation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The correspondent said that on the morning of January 8, local time, the shooting had still not stopped. Citizens are helping the police to identify suspicious groups of people, while criminal groups are said to be hiding in small squares and parks.
According to the report, heavy fog is complicating the work of the police. So far, the police have not yet provided any details on the number of detainees among the protesters.
A source in the country's law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that terrorists could be staging provocations wearing the uniforms of Kazakh security forces.
This, they said, can be done both to disguise and to mislead civilians in order to discredit the actions of law enforcement officers.
According to the local media and witnesses, shots have been ringing out almost all night in the center of the city.
In the meantime, Kazakhstan has fully restored passenger railway operations, which had been delayed by violent protests, according to our correspondent, quoting Kazakhstan's state railway corporation Temir Zholy (KTZ). KTZ has launched a digital ticketing option for those without an Internet connection, which was interrupted during the riots several times.
As of Friday night, according to the Kazakh media, quoting the country's Interior Ministry, up to 4,000 terrorists have been captured in the country during violent protests, with Almaty having the highest number of arrests. According to the reports, those arrested face life sentences.
Residents in Zhanaozen and Aktau started mass protests earlier this week in response to a rise in liquefied petroleum gas prices. The protests subsequently extended to
neighboring cities, culminating in police violence, looting, and damage. The nation's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proclaimed a state of emergency until January 19 and invited peacekeeping forces
from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to assist
in resolving the crisis.