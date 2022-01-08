Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany

Sputnik is live from Magdeburg, Germany, as COVID sceptics rally for a "mega-demonstration" against plans for mandatory vaccinations and tightening coronavirus restrictions. The police have already arrested some of the participants.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
COVID-19 sceptics join demo against mandatory vaccinations in Magdeburg
Earlier this week, hundreds hit the streets of Munich to protest against national COVID regulations.
