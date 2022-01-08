Registration was successful!
International
Live Video: Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/anti-covid-protesters-rally-in-magdeburg-germany-1092113872.html
Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
Earlier this week, hundreds hit the streets of Munich to protest against national COVID regulations.
2022-01-08T12:00+0000
2022-01-08T12:03+0000
germany
magdeburg
coronavirus
covid-19
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1d/1083743776_0:204:2917:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_86ee0e3582cad53528ae9d44f2797d4c.jpg
Sputnik is live from Magdeburg, Germany, as COVID sceptics rally for a "mega-demonstration" against plans for mandatory vaccinations and tightening coronavirus restrictions. The police have already arrested some of the participants.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany

12:00 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 12:03 GMT 08.01.2022)
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN MANGCoronavirus skeptics protest after a death of a protestor during a demonstration last week, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany
Coronavirus skeptics protest after a death of a protestor during a demonstration last week, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN MANG
Earlier this week, hundreds hit the streets of Munich to protest against national COVID regulations.
Sputnik is live from Magdeburg, Germany, as COVID sceptics rally for a "mega-demonstration" against plans for mandatory vaccinations and tightening coronavirus restrictions. The police have already arrested some of the participants.
© Sputnik
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
