Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany

Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany

Earlier this week, hundreds hit the streets of Munich to protest against national COVID regulations.

Sputnik is live from Magdeburg, Germany, as COVID sceptics rally for a "mega-demonstration" against plans for mandatory vaccinations and tightening coronavirus restrictions. The police have already arrested some of the participants.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

