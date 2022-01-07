https://sputniknews.com/20220107/indian-man-called-kovid-becomes-online-sensation-1092094429.html
Indian Man Called Kovid Becomes Online Sensation
Indian Man Called Kovid Becomes Online Sensation
The word Kovid means scholar or learned and has been derived from the Hindu devotional hymn “Hanuman Chalisa” dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is worshiped... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-07T15:36+0000
2022-01-07T15:36+0000
2022-01-07T15:37+0000
comedy
funny
meme
entrepreneur
hilarious pics
meme mania
india
covid-19
life under covid-19 quarantine
global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083264831_0:355:2383:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_1756d8e22179baca0b180f1aab8a9ed8.jpg
"My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus", reads the Twitter bio of Kovid Kapoor, an Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of Holidify, who has become the butt of jokes as netizens can't get enough of his name and are flooding social media with hilarious memes and comic punches. Kovid was just another name until the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, changing everything for him as he became the talk of the town was made to feel like a "mini-celebrity". In a tweet thread that went viral, Kovid shared hilarious encounters and experiences linked to his name.From his friends cracking jokes over Kovid turning 30 on his birthday, to Kovid ordering Corona beer to Kovid leaving everyone cracked up at the Starbucks, he shared that whatever he did, and wherever he went, he became a laughing stock because of his name.Netizens also gave hilarious twists to Kovid's name and flooded social media with comic one-liners and punches. One user commented, "Hey Kovid, stay positive". Another commented that Kovid going viral is one of the funniest and most positive things of this year so far.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083264831_0:131:2383:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_bd2f5839af923079a0c7f0766713beca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
comedy, funny, meme, entrepreneur, hilarious pics, meme mania, india, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown, delta variant of covid-19
Indian Man Called Kovid Becomes Online Sensation
15:36 GMT 07.01.2022 (Updated: 15:37 GMT 07.01.2022)
The word Kovid means scholar or learned and has been derived from the Hindu devotional hymn “Hanuman Chalisa” dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is worshiped widely across India.
"My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus", reads the Twitter bio of Kovid Kapoor, an Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of Holidify, who has become the butt of jokes as netizens can't get enough of his name and are flooding social media with hilarious memes and comic punches.
Kovid was just another name until the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, changing everything for him as he became the talk of the town was made to feel like a "mini-celebrity".
In a tweet thread that went viral, Kovid shared hilarious encounters and experiences linked to his name.
From his friends cracking jokes over Kovid turning 30 on his birthday, to Kovid ordering Corona beer to Kovid leaving everyone cracked up at the Starbucks, he shared that whatever he did, and wherever he went, he became a laughing stock because of his name.
Netizens also gave hilarious twists to Kovid's name and flooded social media with comic one-liners and punches.
One user commented, "Hey Kovid, stay positive". Another commented that Kovid going viral is one of the funniest and most positive things of this year so far.