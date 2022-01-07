CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Not Involved in Combat
CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Not Involved in Combat
Under the agreement with the Kazakh authorities, the CSTO peacekeepers are not involved in combat activities to enforce law and order in Kazakhstan and are tasked with protecting important facilities and strategic infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The duties of the CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan include the protection of important facilities, airfields, and other key infrastructure, according to the statement.Additionally, the peacekeepers will prevent the penetration of armed gangs from other countries, Telegram channel close to the Belarusian president's press service reported following the conversation between the Russian, Belarusian and Armenian leaders.A wave of protests against an increase in gas prices led to nationwide unrest earlier this week, leading to clashes with police, looting and overall insecurity in the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Under the agreement with the Kazakh authorities, the CSTO peacekeepers are not involved in combat activities to enforce law and order in Kazakhstan and are tasked with protecting important facilities and strategic infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"According to the agreement with the Kazakh side, the military personnel of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces are not involved in operational and combat activities of local law enforcement agencies and army units to establish law and order in the country," the ministry said in a statement.
The duties of the CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan include the protection of important facilities, airfields, and other key infrastructure, according to the statement.
Additionally, the peacekeepers will prevent the penetration of armed gangs from other countries, Telegram channel close to the Belarusian president's press service reported following the conversation between the Russian, Belarusian and Armenian leaders.
A wave of protests against an increase in gas prices led to nationwide unrest earlier this week, leading to clashes with police, looting and overall insecurity in the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.