CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Not Involved in Combat

Under the agreement with the Kazakh authorities, the CSTO peacekeepers are not involved in combat activities to enforce law and order in Kazakhstan and are tasked with protecting important facilities and strategic infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The duties of the CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan include the protection of important facilities, airfields, and other key infrastructure, according to the statement.Additionally, the peacekeepers will prevent the penetration of armed gangs from other countries, Telegram channel close to the Belarusian president's press service reported following the conversation between the Russian, Belarusian and Armenian leaders.A wave of protests against an increase in gas prices led to nationwide unrest earlier this week, leading to clashes with police, looting and overall insecurity in the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

