Prayer Vigil for Victims of Jan 6 Riot Held at Capitol Steps

The January 6 Capitol siege was the biggest attack on the US Capitol since the British army burned the building and other landmarks down in the War of 1812. 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

A prayer vigil is being held on the steps of the Capitol building on Thursday to commemorate the victims of the January 6 insurrection.On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol building to protest lawmakers for certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several states that the former president claimed were fraudulent. The proceedings were interrupted but the lawmakers returned and certified the results of the election that then-candidate Joe Biden won the race. One protester was shot dead by police and numerous law enforcement and protesters were injured.Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.

