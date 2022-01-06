Registration was successful!
LIVE: Prayer Vigil for Victims of Jan 6 Riot Held at Capitol Steps
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/prayer-vigil-for-victims-of-jan-6-riot-held-at-capitol-steps-1092076445.html
The January 6 Capitol siege was the biggest attack on the US Capitol since the British army burned the building and other landmarks down in the War of 1812. 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
A prayer vigil is being held on the steps of the Capitol building on Thursday to commemorate the victims of the January 6 insurrection.On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol building to protest lawmakers for certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several states that the former president claimed were fraudulent. The proceedings were interrupted but the lawmakers returned and certified the results of the election that then-candidate Joe Biden won the race. One protester was shot dead by police and numerous law enforcement and protesters were injured.Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.
22:35 GMT 06.01.2022
Portraits of Rosanne Boyland and of Ashli Babbitt who was shot dead during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, hang on a security fence on the first anniversary the event outside the Capitol, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 6, 2022.
Portraits of Rosanne Boyland and of Ashli Babbitt who was shot dead during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, hang on a security fence on the first anniversary the event outside the Capitol, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
The January 6 Capitol siege was the biggest attack on the US Capitol since the British army burned the building and other landmarks down in the War of 1812.
A prayer vigil is being held on the steps of the Capitol building on Thursday to commemorate the victims of the January 6 insurrection.
On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol building to protest lawmakers for certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several states that the former president claimed were fraudulent. The proceedings were interrupted but the lawmakers returned and certified the results of the election that then-candidate Joe Biden won the race. One protester was shot dead by police and numerous law enforcement and protesters were injured.
