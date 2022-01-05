Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Stun Grenades Explosions, Shots Heard in Almaty, No Police Visible
PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
Previously, Johnson expressed his hope that the country would "ride out" the current wave of Omicron strain without tightening anti-pandemic restrictions.
Sputnik is live from London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&amp;A session in the House of Commons.The PM is answering questions from British lawmakers after announcing on Tuesday that England would remain under the current level of anti-pandemic restrictions, the so-called Plan B. The current rules include mandatory masks in most public settings, working from home, and the use of COVID passes at large venues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
14:59 GMT 05.01.2022
Previously, Johnson expressed his hope that the country would "ride out" the current wave of the Omicron strain without tightening anti-pandemic restrictions.
Sputnik is live from London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&A session in the House of Commons.
The PM is answering questions from British lawmakers after announcing on Tuesday that England would remain under the current level of anti-pandemic restrictions, the so-called Plan B. The current rules include mandatory masks in most public settings, working from home, and the use of COVID passes at large venues.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
