US Charges Colombian in Connection With Plot to Kill Haitian President - Justice Dept.

The US charged Colombian national Mario Palacios with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping in connection with the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"As alleged in the complaint, which was unsealed today, these charges relate to the July 7, 2021, assassination of the former President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti," the department said in a statement. "As alleged, the defendant and others, including a group of approximately 20 other Colombian citizens and a group of Haiti-based dual Haitian-American citizens, participated in a plot to kidnap or kill the Haitian President."According to the Justice Department, Palacios, 43, was involved in the plot that initially sought to kidnap and arrest Jovenal but ended up with the intention and plan to kill him, according to the release.He allegedly traveled with a co-conspirator to the United States on June 28, 2021 to solicit help to pull off the assassination, according to the Justice Department.The person Palacios traveled with, a Haitian-American citizen, was arrested by Haitian authorities and remains in custody in that island nation. US officials said Palacios eluded arrest and traveled to Jamaica. After being deported from Jamaica, and during a layover in Panama, he agreed to travel to the United States.He is currently in custody and is set to have his initial appearance in court later today.Palacios faces up to life imprisonment if he is convicted.

colombia, assassination, charges, jovenel moise