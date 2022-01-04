https://sputniknews.com/20220104/ecuador-shifts-50-of-public-sector-employees-to-remote-work-over-covid-19---minister-1092006555.html

Ecuador Shifts 50% of Public Sector Employees to Remote Work Over COVID-19 - Minister

The National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) of Ecuador has switched half of public sector employees to remote work until January 23 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Labor Minster Patricio Donoso said on Monday.

According to the government data, almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the country during the last week.The COE has also ordered to strengthen biosecurity measures at workplaces, coordinate the rollout of vaccine boosters with the private sector and advise companies to transition to remote work or shortened shifts.Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ecuador has confirmed roughly 550,000 cases, including over 25,000 fatalities. Approximately 80% of the population over 5 years old are vaccinated.

