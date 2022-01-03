Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/powerful-magnitude-59-earthquake-rattles-vanuatu---usgs-1091986621.html
Powerful Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu - USGS
Powerful Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu - USGS
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on January 3 at 13:09 local time.
2022-01-03T02:35+0000
2022-01-03T03:03+0000
vanuatu
earthquake
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
The earthquake's epicenter was 108 kilometers northwest of Sola, Vanuatu. Sola is in the Torba province which has under 10,000 inhabitants. The quake struck at a depth of 121.88 kilometers and it is expected that approximately 144,000 people will feel light effects. The most populated islands of the island nation of Vanuatu are not expected to experience any disturbances from the quake. The quake initially registered as a magnitude 6.1 earthquake. Vanuatu consists of 83 small islands located in the South Pacific. It is 1,090 miles east of Australia. The country has an estimated population of 307,000.
vanuatu, earthquake

Powerful Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu - USGS

02:35 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 03:03 GMT 03.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / FREDERICK FLORIN
Nevin Brown
All materials
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on January 3 at 13:09 local time.
The earthquake's epicenter was 108 kilometers northwest of Sola, Vanuatu. Sola is in the Torba province which has under 10,000 inhabitants. The quake struck at a depth of 121.88 kilometers and it is expected that approximately 144,000 people will feel light effects.
The most populated islands of the island nation of Vanuatu are not expected to experience any disturbances from the quake.
The quake initially registered as a magnitude 6.1 earthquake.
Vanuatu consists of 83 small islands located in the South Pacific. It is 1,090 miles east of Australia. The country has an estimated population of 307,000.
