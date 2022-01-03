Powerful Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu - USGS

The earthquake's epicenter was 108 kilometers northwest of Sola, Vanuatu. Sola is in the Torba province which has under 10,000 inhabitants. The quake struck at a depth of 121.88 kilometers and it is expected that approximately 144,000 people will feel light effects. The most populated islands of the island nation of Vanuatu are not expected to experience any disturbances from the quake. The quake initially registered as a magnitude 6.1 earthquake. Vanuatu consists of 83 small islands located in the South Pacific. It is 1,090 miles east of Australia. The country has an estimated population of 307,000.
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on January 3 at 13:09 local time.
The earthquake's epicenter was 108 kilometers northwest of Sola, Vanuatu. Sola is in the Torba province which has under 10,000 inhabitants. The quake struck at a depth of 121.88 kilometers and it is expected that approximately 144,000 people will feel light effects.
The most populated islands of the island nation of Vanuatu are not expected to experience any disturbances from the quake.
The quake initially registered as a magnitude 6.1 earthquake.