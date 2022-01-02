https://sputniknews.com/20220102/unidentified-individual-crosses-from-south-into-north-korea---reports-1091970404.html

Unidentified Individual Crosses From South Into North Korea - Reports

Unidentified Individual Crosses From South Into North Korea - Reports

An unidentified person has crossed the inter-Korean land border, into North Korea, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

2022-01-02T03:14+0000

2022-01-02T03:14+0000

2022-01-02T03:14+0000

south korea

north korea

dmz

south korea's joint chiefs of staff

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080605915_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_2d90de63b251cedb74b242362aa0f56b.jpg

The individual crossed the fortified border late on Saturday night, the JCS announced on Sunday, specifying that although the person was spotted while still in South Korea, the military failed to capture them.The South Korean authorities have already sent a message to the North over the incident, the official said.The fate of the person remains unknown. An investigation is underway.Inter-Korean communication lines, including military ones, were restored in October 2021.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south korea, north korea, dmz, south korea's joint chiefs of staff