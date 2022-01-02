Registration was successful!
Unidentified Individual Crosses From South Into North Korea - Reports
Unidentified Individual Crosses From South Into North Korea - Reports
An unidentified person has crossed the inter-Korean land border, into North Korea, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The individual crossed the fortified border late on Saturday night, the JCS announced on Sunday, specifying that although the person was spotted while still in South Korea, the military failed to capture them.The South Korean authorities have already sent a message to the North over the incident, the official said.The fate of the person remains unknown. An investigation is underway.Inter-Korean communication lines, including military ones, were restored in October 2021.
SEOUL (Sputnik) - An unidentified person has crossed the inter-Korean land border, into North Korea, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The individual crossed the fortified border late on Saturday night, the JCS announced on Sunday, specifying that although the person was spotted while still in South Korea, the military failed to capture them.
"We launched the operation to capture the person in the DMZ [Demilitarized Zone]. But due to various geographical conditions, including the mountain terrain, we failed to do so," a JCS official told reporters as quoted by Yonhap on Sunday.
The South Korean authorities have already sent a message to the North over the incident, the official said.
The fate of the person remains unknown. An investigation is underway.
Inter-Korean communication lines, including military ones, were restored in October 2021.
