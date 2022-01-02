Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
UK Government Preparing Plans to Avoid Public Sector Chaos Over COVID-19 - Reports
02.01.2022
Government departments are making an effort to ensure that employees have boosters to have better chances against the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Sky News reported.Just before the winter holidays started, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland tightened COVID-19 restrictions, mostly to curb mass gatherings.The government data shows that 82.4% of people in the UK have received two doses of the vaccine, and 59% have received a booster. At the same time, the daily number of new cases has been on the rise since November. It went from 30,305 cases confirmed on 7 November to 162,572 cases on 1 January.
uk, covid-19

UK Government Preparing Plans to Avoid Public Sector Chaos Over COVID-19 - Reports

05:59 GMT 02.01.2022
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamPeople queue up to get COVID-19 booster injections outside a vaccination centre in a UCL (University College London) building, in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
People queue up to get COVID-19 booster injections outside a vaccination centre in a UCL (University College London) building, in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government is working on contingency plans to prevent disruptions in public sector or transport in the event that many workers have to isolate due to the COVID-19 wave, media reported Sunday.
Government departments are making an effort to ensure that employees have boosters to have better chances against the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Sky News reported.
Just before the winter holidays started, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland tightened COVID-19 restrictions, mostly to curb mass gatherings.
The government data shows that 82.4% of people in the UK have received two doses of the vaccine, and 59% have received a booster. At the same time, the daily number of new cases has been on the rise since November. It went from 30,305 cases confirmed on 7 November to 162,572 cases on 1 January.
