Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/german-protesters-officers-hurt-in-covid-19-rally-in-thuringia-1091981289.html
German Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia
German Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia
Six protesters and four police officers were injured in clashes that erupted at an anti-pandemic curbs rally in the German town of Greiz in Thuringia on New Year's Day, police said.
2022-01-02T14:42+0000
2022-01-02T14:42+0000
germany
police
protesters
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091981264_0:99:2546:1531_1920x0_80_0_0_31c18a3a2a23ad781c4a4aaae4199c33.jpg
Officers used pepper spray and batons against a crowd of some 400 people, who gathered in protest against COVID-19 limits for the unvaccinated, effective nationwide since Tuesday.Police said dozens of criminal charges had been filed against protesters for resisting police orders, causing bodily harm and ignoring social distancing rules. Officers were lightly injured.Around a thousand people protested restrictions elsewhere in the central German state, including in Liebenstein, Rudolstadt, Sondershausen and Soemmerda.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091981264_187:0:2360:1630_1920x0_80_0_0_3a847632563cdc09a2c49cfb91db805e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, police, protesters

German Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia

14:42 GMT 02.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jens MeyerA policeman in a full protective suit blocks the road some kilometres before Neustadt am Rennsteig, Germany,
A policeman in a full protective suit blocks the road some kilometres before Neustadt am Rennsteig, Germany, - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jens Meyer
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Six protesters and four police officers were injured in clashes that erupted at an anti-pandemic curbs rally in the German town of Greiz in Thuringia on New Year's Day, police said.
Officers used pepper spray and batons against a crowd of some 400 people, who gathered in protest against COVID-19 limits for the unvaccinated, effective nationwide since Tuesday.
Police said dozens of criminal charges had been filed against protesters for resisting police orders, causing bodily harm and ignoring social distancing rules. Officers were lightly injured.
Around a thousand people protested restrictions elsewhere in the central German state, including in Liebenstein, Rudolstadt, Sondershausen and Soemmerda.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:28 GMTDonbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone
15:01 GMTNew Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban
14:42 GMTGerman Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia
14:06 GMTTempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos
14:04 GMT'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio
13:51 GMTSouth African President Says Police Questioning Person Linked to Parliament Fire, No One Hurt
13:51 GMTMystery Neurological Illness Causing Swift Cognitive Decline Reportedly Spreads in Canadian Province
13:50 GMTUK Might Ease Immigration Rules For Indians Ahead of Trade Talks
13:45 GMTUS Would Get ‘Big Surprise’ If It Tried F-35 Raid Against Russia in Black Sea, Chinese Media Says
12:40 GMTFrance Removes EU Flag From Arc de Triomphe After Backlash
12:39 GMTProtesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
12:36 GMTBill Clinton Should Face Probe Over Ties to Sex Traffickers Maxwell & Epstein, Claim Legal Experts
12:34 GMTHijab-Clad Girls Banned From Entering Classroom in India's Karnataka
12:19 GMTUkraine’s Own National Security and Defence Council Debunks Claims of ‘Russian Troop Buildup’
11:42 GMTLionel Messi Tests Positive for COVID-19
11:30 GMTViolence Against Government 'Sometimes Justified', One in Three Americans Say in New Poll
11:22 GMTRussian Ambassador to Berlin Says Moscow to React to RT DE Clampdown
11:00 GMTWatch Iraqi Protesters Trample, Burn US and Israeli Flags Ahead of Anniversary of Soleimani’s Death
10:59 GMTAsteroid ‘Apophis’ Predicted to Skim Dangerously Close to Earth in 2029
10:44 GMTBetty White ‘100 Years Young’ Film to Screen Despite Death of Actress