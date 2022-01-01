Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/turkey-hopes-to-start-using-black-sea-gas-nationwide-in-2023-1091965903.html
Turkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023
Turkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023
Turkey plans to start extracting and using natural gas from the newly found deposit off its Black Sea coast early in 2023, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.
2022-01-01T17:33+0000
2022-01-01T17:33+0000
black sea
turkey
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080169244_0:215:2874:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_580801aa901b2147e9da5fe95bd5af3b.jpg
The find of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Sakarya field in 2020, Turkey's biggest ever, rekindled Ankara's hopes of weaning itself off energy imports. It plans to build an energy hub in the port of Filyos where the gas will come ashore.Donmez told reporters during a Friday visit to the construction site of a gas processing plant in Filyos that the industrial complex could become operational in the first quarter of 2023."After this facility has been connected to the grid Black Sea gas will be used all across Turkey. The people of Turkey and the state will both benefit from it," he was quoted as saying by the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.The energy minister said that the processing plant's initial operational capacity would be 10 million cubic meters per day and increase gradually to 40 million cubic meters. He said that the industrial zone could become Europe's largest.
black sea
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080169244_73:0:2802:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fdcb5032b421ae19ae22ba14fc0c84ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
black sea, turkey, gas

Turkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023

17:33 GMT 01.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ibrahim LaleliTurkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis, anchored off the coast of Antalya on the Mediterranean, Turkey, Friday, 24 July 2020.
Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis, anchored off the coast of Antalya on the Mediterranean, Turkey, Friday, 24 July 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ibrahim Laleli
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey plans to start extracting and using natural gas from the newly found deposit off its Black Sea coast early in 2023, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.
The find of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Sakarya field in 2020, Turkey's biggest ever, rekindled Ankara's hopes of weaning itself off energy imports. It plans to build an energy hub in the port of Filyos where the gas will come ashore.
Donmez told reporters during a Friday visit to the construction site of a gas processing plant in Filyos that the industrial complex could become operational in the first quarter of 2023.
"After this facility has been connected to the grid Black Sea gas will be used all across Turkey. The people of Turkey and the state will both benefit from it," he was quoted as saying by the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.
The energy minister said that the processing plant's initial operational capacity would be 10 million cubic meters per day and increase gradually to 40 million cubic meters. He said that the industrial zone could become Europe's largest.
030000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:19 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Gave 'Oral Sex Masterclass' at New York Cocktail Party, Writer Reveals
18:12 GMTBiden Set to Chat With Ukraine’s Zelensky Ahead of Russia-US Security Talks
17:33 GMTTurkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023
17:15 GMTAustralian Man Sets Himself on Fire in 'Protest Against Vaccine Mandates' - Video
17:11 GMTIran Slaps Down US ‘Concerns’ Over Space Programme After Satellite Launch
16:30 GMTIndia May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February, Reports Say
16:24 GMT'It Could Be A Very Good Companion': Elon Musk Ponders Tesla Bot's Use Beyond the Factory
15:48 GMTFeds Say Mystery ‘Threat Actors’ May ‘Promote or Commit Violence’ on Capitol Riot Anniversary
15:27 GMTPope Francis Says To ‘Hurt a Woman is to Insult God' in New Year Message
15:23 GMTFinnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO Challenge European Security
14:02 GMTRetired General Calls for Purge of US Military Amid Fears Rogue Elements Might Attempt Coup in 2024
13:52 GMTEx-NYPD Commissioner Kerik Turns over 'Trove of Docs' to January 6 House Select Committee
13:29 GMTMarine Le Pen Slams Temporal Withdrawal of French Flag From Arc de Triomphe as Insult
13:23 GMTAt Least 500 Houses Destroyed By Rare Winter Wildfires in Colorado - Videos
13:00 GMTEU Mulls Labeling Nuclear, Natural Gas as 'Green' Under Pressure From France, Reports Say
12:56 GMTNeeraj's Tokyo Victory, Team India's Overseas Heroics & The Other Indian Sports Triumphs of 2021
12:46 GMTUkraine Unilaterally Closes Ports to Russian Ships
12:40 GMTUK Natural History Museum Scientist Sacked Over Loch Ness Monster - Media
12:40 GMT'Job Isn't Finished': BoJo Vows to Go 'Further and Faster' to Build on Brexit Advantages in 2022
12:05 GMTBuckingham Palace 'Paralysed' Over Prince Andrew's Case, Royal Insiders Reportedly Claim