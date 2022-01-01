Registration was successful!
'Shedding of the Soul': New Book Reveals Avicii's Journal Entries on Inner Demons, Health Issues
'Shedding of the Soul': New Book Reveals Avicii's Journal Entries on Inner Demons, Health Issues
Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, killed himself in April 2018 at the age of 28. The renowned Swedish disc jockey's death came nearly two years after he...
New excerpts from Måns Mosesson's forthcoming book, "Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii," offers an intimate look into the late DJ's mind via journal entries written amid a series of visits to hospitals and rehabilitation facilities for drug and alcohol abuse. The Swedish DJ at the time admitted that he had ignored a "majority of the doctors" regarding alcohol, which ultimately led to a declining health cycle complicated by pancreatitis. A number of Avicii's entries were written during his 2015 stay at Ibiza Calm, a rehab facility in Spain, following an intervention by family members. At one point, Avicii began using meditation techniques found in Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s teachings and would meditate for hours at a time, which, according to some, is not recommended. "It feels like I am in a new default mode of being which is very new and a little bit scary," he wrote. "It felt like the fears the last couple of days caused havoc in me, but I remember the tip to focus on my breathing."The day before Avicii committed suicide, an acquaintance of the artist contacted his father regarding concerns over his practices, according to a source who spoke with Mosesson. The DJ was reportedly not eating or drinking at the time. "Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii" is slated to be released January 18.
03:41 GMT 01.01.2022
Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, killed himself in April 2018 at the age of 28. The renowned Swedish disc jockey's death came nearly two years after he announced his retirement from touring, citing stress, poor mental health and chronic health issues, including acute pancreatitis.
New excerpts from Måns Mosesson's forthcoming book, "Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii," offers an intimate look into the late DJ's mind via journal entries written amid a series of visits to hospitals and rehabilitation facilities for drug and alcohol abuse.
"I had a hard time accepting never drinking again though strongly suggested from all doctors to wait at least a year before even having a beer," Avicii wrote, according to excerpts obtained by the New York Post.
The Swedish DJ at the time admitted that he had ignored a "majority of the doctors" regarding alcohol, which ultimately led to a declining health cycle complicated by pancreatitis.
"You start right back over again. Those days in [the] hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound," he wrote.
A number of Avicii's entries were written during his 2015 stay at Ibiza Calm, a rehab facility in Spain, following an intervention by family members.
At one point, Avicii began using meditation techniques found in Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s teachings and would meditate for hours at a time, which, according to some, is not recommended.
"It feels like I am in a new default mode of being which is very new and a little bit scary," he wrote. "It felt like the fears the last couple of days caused havoc in me, but I remember the tip to focus on my breathing."
The day before Avicii committed suicide, an acquaintance of the artist contacted his father regarding concerns over his practices, according to a source who spoke with Mosesson. The DJ was reportedly not eating or drinking at the time.
"The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!" read Avicii's final journal entry.
"Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii" is slated to be released January 18.
