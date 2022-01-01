Journo Slammed for Tweeting ‘Why Couldn't It Have Been Queen' Elizabeth After Betty White Death

Nylah Burton, a writer and sexual assault prevention specialist based in the US, has unleashed a torrent of criticism online after sending a tweet in which she wished Queen Elizabeth II had died “instead of Betty White”.The legendary Golden Girls actress, Betty Marion White Ludden, died just weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Friday. The twitter post under the name of @Yumcoconutmilk, made hours after the announcement, read: "BETTY WHITE IS DEAD? Why couldn't it be Queen Elizabeth?"Many were outraged by the post, and the reference made to the 95-year-old British monarch by a journalist who has written for publications like Vogue.GB News presenter Dan Wootton went on Twitter to slam the “revolting” post.Journalist Jordan Tyldesley also tweeted about the “vile” comment:Nylah is cited as initially doubling-down on her remark, addressing Wootton, “But you didn't answer my question, Dan. Why not Queen Elizabeth?"Twitter accounts erupted in a frenzy of indignation over the journalist’s “pathetic statement”.Many reported the freelance journalist, who often writes for the fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue to Twitter's support account, but Nylah Burton had already deactivated her account.
Terranian The 1st
He's Right! Why could not simply ALL this rotten corrupt "Royal Parasite Scum" Croak for Humanity sake.
Actress Betty White, best known for roles in sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, 99, passed away at her home earlier on Friday, just weeks before she would have turned 100.
🚨 | NEW: Vogue journalist Nylah called for the Queen to die. Then did it again. Then made her account private, then deleted her account pic.twitter.com/W7itJlmHjz
