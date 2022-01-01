https://sputniknews.com/20220101/journo-slammed-for-tweeting-why-couldnt-it-have-been-queen-elizabeth--after-betty-white-death-1091956190.html

Journo Slammed for Tweeting ‘Why Couldn't It Have Been Queen' Elizabeth After Betty White Death

Journo Slammed for Tweeting ‘Why Couldn't It Have Been Queen' Elizabeth After Betty White Death

Nylah Burton, a freelance writer based in the US, has unleashed a torrent of criticism online after sending a tweet in which she wished Queen Elizabeth II had died “instead of Betty White”.

2022-01-01T07:19+0000

2022-01-01T07:19+0000

2022-01-01T07:19+0000

queen elizabeth ii

queen

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994292_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af41ee659299379b8a753390e42da72e.jpg

Nylah Burton, a writer and sexual assault prevention specialist based in the US, has unleashed a torrent of criticism online after sending a tweet in which she wished Queen Elizabeth II had died “instead of Betty White”.The legendary Golden Girls actress, Betty Marion White Ludden, died just weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Friday. The twitter post under the name of @Yumcoconutmilk, made hours after the announcement, read: "BETTY WHITE IS DEAD? Why couldn't it be Queen Elizabeth?"Many were outraged by the post, and the reference made to the 95-year-old British monarch by a journalist who has written for publications like Vogue.GB News presenter Dan Wootton went on Twitter to slam the “revolting” post.Journalist Jordan Tyldesley also tweeted about the “vile” comment:Nylah is cited as initially doubling-down on her remark, addressing Wootton, “But you didn't answer my question, Dan. Why not Queen Elizabeth?"Twitter accounts erupted in a frenzy of indignation over the journalist’s “pathetic statement”.Many reported the freelance journalist, who often writes for the fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue to Twitter's support account, but Nylah Burton had already deactivated her account.

Terranian The 1st He's Right! Why could not simply ALL this rotten corrupt "Royal Parasite Scum" Croak for Humanity sake. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

queen elizabeth ii, queen, uk