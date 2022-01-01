Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/ghislaine-maxwell-gave-oral-sex-masterclass-at-new-york-cocktail-party-writer-reveals-1091965716.html
Ghislaine Maxwell Gave 'Oral Sex Masterclass' at New York Cocktail Party, Writer Reveals
Ghislaine Maxwell Gave 'Oral Sex Masterclass' at New York Cocktail Party, Writer Reveals
The memoirist - the daughter of celebrated politician and author, Woodrow, Lord Wyatt, and a former mistress of Boris Johnson - also wrote that Maxwell was... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-01T18:19+0000
2022-01-01T18:19+0000
world
ghislaine maxwell
meeting
journalist
oral sex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083399463_0:927:2039:2074_1920x0_80_0_0_65c6a5e727435bc03f8872626685cb61.jpg
As Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate was found guilty on five of the six sex-trafficking counts she faced, British journalist Petronella Wyatt shared some details about her encounters with the socialite, some of which date back more than three decades.Their first meeting occurred in the Eighties at a fancy Italian restaurant in London when Wyatt was 16. She recalls how Maxwell, seven years her senior, “was sitting at the best table, her contralto voice holding court to a group of 10 or 12, most of them men".She mentioned that there was “something very sexual” about Maxwell, and “an almost Geisha-like desire to please her male companions.”When the two met again at a cocktail party in New York “almost a decade later”, Wyatt noted that Maxwell “seemed harder”, as the latter “had lost her charm and appeared to be playing a role”.Wyatt also pointed out that, while she pulled away, “some of the younger girls came forward to take advantage of Ghislaine’s masterclass.”The journalist also suggested that the death of Maxwell’s father - British media proprietor Robert Maxwell - changed Ghislaine and “perhaps sent her on her headlong rush towards a man like Jeffrey Epstein".She mentioned that Robert Maxwell allegedly abused Ghislaine both verbally and physically and also “taught her to despise members of her own sex”.Ghislaine Maxwell gained quite a bit of notoriety in recent years over her ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who was found dead in 2019 in his prison cell in New York where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking of minors.Maxwell herself was arrested in the United States in July 2020 and stood trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, with the guilty verdict announced by the court shortly before the end of 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/ghislaine-maxwell-prevented-vanity-fair-20-years-ago-from-airing-thoroughly-untrue-epstein-abuses-1091954898.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083399463_0:736:2039:2265_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2da7557c706dce3434fd0464a191b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, ghislaine maxwell, meeting, journalist, oral sex

Ghislaine Maxwell Gave 'Oral Sex Masterclass' at New York Cocktail Party, Writer Reveals

18:19 GMT 01.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ROB KIMNEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ROB KIM
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The memoirist - the daughter of celebrated politician and author, Woodrow, Lord Wyatt, and a former mistress of Boris Johnson - also wrote that Maxwell was apparently changed by the death of her father, which probably sent Ghislaine “on her headlong rush towards a man like Jeffrey Epstein”.
As Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate was found guilty on five of the six sex-trafficking counts she faced, British journalist Petronella Wyatt shared some details about her encounters with the socialite, some of which date back more than three decades.
Their first meeting occurred in the Eighties at a fancy Italian restaurant in London when Wyatt was 16. She recalls how Maxwell, seven years her senior, “was sitting at the best table, her contralto voice holding court to a group of 10 or 12, most of them men".
“I was in an alcove in the social Outer Hebrides when one of the men at her table beckoned me over,” Wyatt reminisced in an article published by the Sun. “We were introduced. ‘Oh, I’ve heard of you,’ she said. I was both flattered and intimidated. Her smile was charming but her gaze disconcertingly direct as it flicked up and down my body. I was trying to formulate a reply when she laughed, turned to the man on her left and began licking his ear.”
She mentioned that there was “something very sexual” about Maxwell, and “an almost Geisha-like desire to please her male companions.”
When the two met again at a cocktail party in New York “almost a decade later”, Wyatt noted that Maxwell “seemed harder”, as the latter “had lost her charm and appeared to be playing a role”.
“After the moment of mutual recognition, she laughed a little too loudly. I asked her how she was, but she didn’t answer. What she did was encircle my wrist and run her fingers over it in peculiar crab-like movements,” Wyatt recalls. “’What are you doing?’ I asked her nervously. ‘Showing you how to give oral sex.’ ‘Why?’ I asked stupidly. She raised her eagle-winged eyebrows in astonishment. ‘Don’t you want to please men?’ she responded, as if this was a professional career.”
Wyatt also pointed out that, while she pulled away, “some of the younger girls came forward to take advantage of Ghislaine’s masterclass.”
The journalist also suggested that the death of Maxwell’s father - British media proprietor Robert Maxwell - changed Ghislaine and “perhaps sent her on her headlong rush towards a man like Jeffrey Epstein".
An undated photo shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
Ghislaine Maxwell Prevented Vanity Fair 20 Years Ago From Airing 'Thoroughly Untrue' Epstein Abuses
04:00 GMT
She mentioned that Robert Maxwell allegedly abused Ghislaine both verbally and physically and also “taught her to despise members of her own sex”.
“Given Ghislaine’s upbringing and the values with which she was inculcated, her victims would have seemed to her less than human,” Wyatt remarked, adding that Maxwell actually attempted to “pimp friends and acquaintances” on several occasions.
Ghislaine Maxwell gained quite a bit of notoriety in recent years over her ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who was found dead in 2019 in his prison cell in New York where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking of minors.
Maxwell herself was arrested in the United States in July 2020 and stood trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, with the guilty verdict announced by the court shortly before the end of 2021.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:19 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Gave 'Oral Sex Masterclass' at New York Cocktail Party, Writer Reveals
18:12 GMTBiden Set to Chat With Ukraine’s Zelensky Ahead of Russia-US Security Talks
17:33 GMTTurkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023
17:15 GMTAustralian Man Sets Himself on Fire in 'Protest Against Vaccine Mandates' - Video
17:11 GMTIran Slaps Down US ‘Concerns’ Over Space Programme After Satellite Launch
16:30 GMTIndia May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February, Reports Say
16:24 GMT'It Could Be A Very Good Companion': Elon Musk Ponders Tesla Bot's Use Beyond the Factory
15:48 GMTFeds Say Mystery ‘Threat Actors’ May ‘Promote or Commit Violence’ on Capitol Riot Anniversary
15:27 GMTPope Francis Says To ‘Hurt a Woman is to Insult God' in New Year Message
15:23 GMTFinnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO Challenge European Security
14:02 GMTRetired General Calls for Purge of US Military Amid Fears Rogue Elements Might Attempt Coup in 2024
13:52 GMTEx-NYPD Commissioner Kerik Turns over 'Trove of Docs' to January 6 House Select Committee
13:29 GMTMarine Le Pen Slams Temporal Withdrawal of French Flag From Arc de Triomphe as Insult
13:23 GMTAt Least 500 Houses Destroyed By Rare Winter Wildfires in Colorado - Videos
13:00 GMTEU Mulls Labeling Nuclear, Natural Gas as 'Green' Under Pressure From France, Reports Say
12:56 GMTNeeraj's Tokyo Victory, Team India's Overseas Heroics & The Other Indian Sports Triumphs of 2021
12:46 GMTUkraine Unilaterally Closes Ports to Russian Ships
12:40 GMTUK Natural History Museum Scientist Sacked Over Loch Ness Monster - Media
12:40 GMT'Job Isn't Finished': BoJo Vows to Go 'Further and Faster' to Build on Brexit Advantages in 2022
12:05 GMTBuckingham Palace 'Paralysed' Over Prince Andrew's Case, Royal Insiders Reportedly Claim