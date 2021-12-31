Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/germany-to-extend-saudi-arms-export-ban-into-2022-reports-say-1091947194.html
Germany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say
Germany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say
The new German government will extend a ban on weapon exports to Saudi Arabia into next year after it expires on Friday, according to the Economy Ministry's response to the media.
2021-12-31T13:44+0000
2021-12-31T13:44+0000
saudi arabia
germany
arms embargo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104470/77/1044707721_0:223:4272:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_468e01907a4c8316bb190c599ce602a7.jpg
Angela Merkel's conservative government banned arms exports to Saudis in 2018 after the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at an embassy in Turkey. The embargo has been renewed every six months.The Greens pushed for a blanket ban while they were in the opposition, citing Saudis' human rights violations, but there are no signs that the new cabinet will pull the brake on joint NATO exports to the oil-rich Gulf monarchy, including the Eurofighter jet, a Franco-German collaboration.
saudi arabia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104470/77/1044707721_238:0:4035:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_a950783381d0f0e997c6078375c0cb1d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, germany, arms embargo

Germany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say

13:44 GMT 31.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / SALEH AL-OBEIDI French-made Leclerc tanks of the Saudi-led coalition are deployed on the outskirts of the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on August 3, 2015, during a military operation against Shiite Huthi rebels and their allies
French-made Leclerc tanks of the Saudi-led coalition are deployed on the outskirts of the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on August 3, 2015, during a military operation against Shiite Huthi rebels and their allies - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / SALEH AL-OBEIDI
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The new German government will extend a ban on weapon exports to Saudi Arabia into next year after it expires on Friday, according to the Economy Ministry's response to the media.

"We do not issue permits for defence industry exports to countries as long as their engagement in the Yemeni war is proven", the Greens-led ministry told the DPA news agency in a statement.

Angela Merkel's conservative government banned arms exports to Saudis in 2018 after the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at an embassy in Turkey. The embargo has been renewed every six months.
The Greens pushed for a blanket ban while they were in the opposition, citing Saudis' human rights violations, but there are no signs that the new cabinet will pull the brake on joint NATO exports to the oil-rich Gulf monarchy, including the Eurofighter jet, a Franco-German collaboration.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:20 GMTIsrael to Procure Attack Helicopters, Air Tankers From Lockheed Martin, Boeing
13:58 GMTBeijing: China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relations and Believes in Development
13:53 GMTHuge Asteroid Larger Than Big Ben Approaching Earth, Report Says
13:51 GMTUK Regulator Approves Oral COVID-19 Medication Paxlovid
13:44 GMTGermany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say
13:31 GMTTed Cruz Mocked Online For Mixing Up Washington State With Western Australia in Rant on COVID-19
13:00 GMTYear-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?
12:54 GMTErdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again
12:39 GMTWhether One Likes Prince Andrew or Not, He's Innocent Until Proven Guilty, Royal Expert Says
12:37 GMTBiden Talked to Senator Manchin After Latter Rejected BBB Bill, White House Official Says
12:26 GMTHungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU's Non-Recognition of Sputnik V Politically Motivated
12:00 GMTMalian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack
12:00 GMTSo That Was 2021! Trump Leaves White House, Taliban Retakes Kabul, But Mostly That Infernal Virus
11:55 GMTJ.K. Rowling: 'I've Never Said There Are Only Two Genders'
10:53 GMTHuawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions
10:40 GMTGazprom Once Again Skips Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit
10:31 GMTHell Breaks Loose After Elon Musk Posts Controversial Meme About COVID-19
10:01 GMTJan. 6 Panel Wants Supreme Court to Scrap Trump Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Probe
09:48 GMTJohnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar
09:30 GMTAfter 14-Day Protest Over Delay in Medical Exam Counselling, Doctors Call Off Strike in India