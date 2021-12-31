Germany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say

Angela Merkel's conservative government banned arms exports to Saudis in 2018 after the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at an embassy in Turkey. The embargo has been renewed every six months.The Greens pushed for a blanket ban while they were in the opposition, citing Saudis' human rights violations, but there are no signs that the new cabinet will pull the brake on joint NATO exports to the oil-rich Gulf monarchy, including the Eurofighter jet, a Franco-German collaboration.
