Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/gazprom-once-again-skips-booking-yamal-europes-capacity-for-gas-transit-1091942167.html
Gazprom Once Again Skips Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit
Gazprom Once Again Skips Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit
Russian energy giant Gazprom has once again did not book gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for delivery through Poland for Friday during an additional auction session, the data from GSA Platform showed.
2021-12-31T10:40+0000
2021-12-31T10:40+0000
russia
gazprom
gas
yamal-europe pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102902/27/1029022758_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a261835b8f62eabc8ddc764a83cd7cd5.jpg
The offer to book capacity in the amount of 89.1 million cubic meters at the entry point to the Polish section of the pipeline, which is one of the main routes for gas supplies to Europe for Gazprom, remained unclaimed. Gazprom has been booking the pipeline capacities for transit of gas via Poland on a day-by-day basis in December, however, this additional auction session marks 12 days of Garprom not booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for gas transit.On 25 December, Sergei Kupriyanov, a spokesman for the Russian energy giant, rejected the allegations that Gazprom shortchanges gas transit to Europe as groundless and false, saying that Gazprom's practice is to book transit capacities to pump as much gas as contracted by clients and that European countries like Germany and France have already taken their contracted volume of fuel but have not placed any new orders.The price of European gas futures grew by over 27% on 21 December, rising to $2,187 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in history. However, on December 30 the prices went below $1,000 per thousand cubic meters.The 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) long Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is one of the main routes of Russian gas supply to Europe. It passes through the territory of four countries — Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany — and has a capacity of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.The long-term agreement between Gazprom and Poland for the transit of gas through Yamal-Europe ended last year, and for the 2020-2021 gas year, the company booked the pipeline's capacity through an auction.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102902/27/1029022758_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62c4ff384e87833066b454550b992395.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, gazprom, gas, yamal-europe pipeline

Gazprom Once Again Skips Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit

10:40 GMT 31.12.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the photo bankRN-Purneftegaz Company in Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District
RN-Purneftegaz Company in Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom has once again did not book gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for delivery through Poland for Friday during an additional auction session, the data from GSA Platform showed.
The offer to book capacity in the amount of 89.1 million cubic meters at the entry point to the Polish section of the pipeline, which is one of the main routes for gas supplies to Europe for Gazprom, remained unclaimed. Gazprom has been booking the pipeline capacities for transit of gas via Poland on a day-by-day basis in December, however, this additional auction session marks 12 days of Garprom not booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for gas transit.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankExpoForum in the run-up to the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
ExpoForum in the run-up to the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
ExpoForum in the run-up to the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
On 25 December, Sergei Kupriyanov, a spokesman for the Russian energy giant, rejected the allegations that Gazprom shortchanges gas transit to Europe as groundless and false, saying that Gazprom's practice is to book transit capacities to pump as much gas as contracted by clients and that European countries like Germany and France have already taken their contracted volume of fuel but have not placed any new orders.
The price of European gas futures grew by over 27% on 21 December, rising to $2,187 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in history. However, on December 30 the prices went below $1,000 per thousand cubic meters.
The 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) long Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is one of the main routes of Russian gas supply to Europe. It passes through the territory of four countries — Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany — and has a capacity of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.
The long-term agreement between Gazprom and Poland for the transit of gas through Yamal-Europe ended last year, and for the 2020-2021 gas year, the company booked the pipeline's capacity through an auction.
102100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:53 GMTHuawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions
10:40 GMTGazprom Once Again Skips Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit
10:31 GMTHell Breaks Loose After Elon Musk Posts Controversial Meme About COVID-19
10:01 GMTJan. 6 Panel Wants Supreme Court to Scrap Trump Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Probe
09:48 GMTJohnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar
09:30 GMTAfter 14-Day Protest Over Delay in Medical Exam Counselling, Doctors Call Off Strike in India
09:15 GMTTeva Pharmaceuticals Says to Appeal US Court Decision Implicating Company in Opioid Crisis
09:04 GMTCar Bomb Blast in Central African Republic Injures 3 UN Peacekeepers
08:54 GMT'Bye, Sh**head!' New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Forced to Hold Final Presser Indoors Due to Protests
08:37 GMTVirginia Giuffre's Lawyers Demand Prince Andrew Prove His 'Inability to Sweat'
08:30 GMTChina Warns Indian MPs Against Backing 'Tibetan Independence Forces' After They Attend Dinner
08:23 GMTDialogue Between US, Russia Serves Security in Central Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Says
08:20 GMTUS Healthcare System Overloaded With Almost 80% of ICU Beds Occupied
08:12 GMTUK Business Leaders Warn Shortage of COVID Tests, 7-Day Quarantine Will Bring Britain to Standstill
08:00 GMTScandal-Ridden PM, Brexit Woes, Royal Bombshells & COVID Quagmire: Was 2021 UK's Annus Horribilis?
07:52 GMTLavrov to Sputnik: Russia Will Take Measures to Eliminate Threats If US Ignores Security Proposals
07:37 GMTNATO is Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
06:46 GMT'Wish You Well in Hell': Woman Groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell Celebrates Her Guilty Verdict
06:37 GMTVaccines, Bans, and Politics: World in Second Year of Pandemic
06:35 GMTGazprom Respects All Contracts With European Countries, Hungarian FM Says