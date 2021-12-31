Big Ben Rings Its Bells Greeting New Year 2022

Registration was successful!
International
Fireworks and other celebrations were cancelled in London for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Britain is now suffering from a surge of the Omicron strain.
23:26 GMT 31.12.2021 (Updated: 23:27 GMT 31.12.2021)
a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London
a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Fireworks and other celebrations were cancelled in London for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Britain is now suffering from a surge of the Omicron strain.
Sputnik is live from London, where Big Ben returns to service after four years of silence and rings its bells on the night from 31 December to 1 January, announcing the arrival of the year 2022.
The iconic British clock tower has been under renovation since 2017, and thus silent and covered in scaffolding.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
So.
vtvot tak
1 January, 02:36 GMT
000000
