LIVE: Big Ben Rings Its Bells Greeting New Year 2022
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/base-housing-us-led-coalition-forces-in-syria-comes-under-mortar-fire-investigation-ongoing-1091952971.html
Base Housing US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire, Investigation Ongoing
Base Housing US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire, Investigation Ongoing
A military base housing US-led coalition forces in northeastern Syria came under mortar fire on Friday, an unidentified spokesperson with the US Central Command has detailed.
2021-12-31T23:11+0000
2021-12-31T23:14+0000
syria
us military base
al-shaddadi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103873/27/1038732729_0:258:5250:3211_1920x0_80_0_0_75111344b1fbca89b405a17eca3b8088.jpg
A statement released by the agency indicated that no service members were injured as a result of the incident but that rounds impacted civilian areas near the town of Al-Shaddadi. It was also noted that no coalition area was damaged.An investigation is ongoing to determine if the fire prompted civilian fatalities or injuries, as well as whether the incident was "deliberate" and, if so, by whom. The agency further stated it would not release additional information at this time.The launch was earlier reported by Syrian state television, which indicated that air raids had sounded at the base, and that the alert level was raised in its aftermath.The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.
"An investigation is ongoing to determine if the fire prompted civilian fatalities or injuries, as well as whether the incident was "deliberate" and, if so, by whom. The agency further stated it would not release additional information at this time." ... Civilians or kurd/daesh terrorists? It's the later who base themselves around israeloamerican war criminal illegal military bases in Syria
Weak headline.. better.. ''Base hosting illegal US oil/wheat stealing, interfering, uninvited Murikans etc etc. C'mon. Sputtie writer.. you're on this side, not that.
al-shaddadi
syria, us military base, al-shaddadi

Base Housing US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire, Investigation Ongoing

23:11 GMT 31.12.2021 (Updated: 23:14 GMT 31.12.2021)
Gaby Arancibia
A military base housing US-led coalition forces in northeastern Syria came under mortar fire on Friday, an unidentified spokesperson with the US Central Command has detailed.
A statement released by the agency indicated that no service members were injured as a result of the incident but that rounds impacted civilian areas near the town of Al-Shaddadi. It was also noted that no coalition area was damaged.

"All coalition personnel have been accounted for, and we continue to maintain all appropriate force protection measures," the statement reads. "[The coalition] maintain the inherent right of self defense and will respond to any attack at a time and place of our choosing."

An investigation is ongoing to determine if the fire prompted civilian fatalities or injuries, as well as whether the incident was "deliberate" and, if so, by whom. The agency further stated it would not release additional information at this time.
The launch was earlier reported by Syrian state television, which indicated that air raids had sounded at the base, and that the alert level was raised in its aftermath.

The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.
"An investigation is ongoing to determine if the fire prompted civilian fatalities or injuries, as well as whether the incident was "deliberate" and, if so, by whom. The agency further stated it would not release additional information at this time." ... Civilians or kurd/daesh terrorists? It's the later who base themselves around israeloamerican war criminal illegal military bases in Syria
vtvot tak
1 January, 02:22 GMT
Weak headline.. better.. ''Base hosting illegal US oil/wheat stealing, interfering, uninvited Murikans etc etc. C'mon. Sputtie writer.. you're on this side, not that.
Thomas Turk
1 January, 02:44 GMT
