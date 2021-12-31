https://sputniknews.com/20211231/base-housing-us-led-coalition-forces-in-syria-comes-under-mortar-fire-investigation-ongoing-1091952971.html

Base Housing US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire, Investigation Ongoing

Base Housing US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire, Investigation Ongoing

A military base housing US-led coalition forces in northeastern Syria came under mortar fire on Friday, an unidentified spokesperson with the US Central Command has detailed.

2021-12-31T23:11+0000

2021-12-31T23:11+0000

2021-12-31T23:14+0000

syria

us military base

al-shaddadi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103873/27/1038732729_0:258:5250:3211_1920x0_80_0_0_75111344b1fbca89b405a17eca3b8088.jpg

A statement released by the agency indicated that no service members were injured as a result of the incident but that rounds impacted civilian areas near the town of Al-Shaddadi. It was also noted that no coalition area was damaged.An investigation is ongoing to determine if the fire prompted civilian fatalities or injuries, as well as whether the incident was "deliberate" and, if so, by whom. The agency further stated it would not release additional information at this time.The launch was earlier reported by Syrian state television, which indicated that air raids had sounded at the base, and that the alert level was raised in its aftermath.The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.

vot tak "An investigation is ongoing to determine if the fire prompted civilian fatalities or injuries, as well as whether the incident was "deliberate" and, if so, by whom. The agency further stated it would not release additional information at this time." ... Civilians or kurd/daesh terrorists? It's the later who base themselves around israeloamerican war criminal illegal military bases in Syria 1

Thomas Turk Weak headline.. better.. ''Base hosting illegal US oil/wheat stealing, interfering, uninvited Murikans etc etc. C'mon. Sputtie writer.. you're on this side, not that. 0

2

al-shaddadi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Gaby Arancibia

Gaby Arancibia

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gaby Arancibia

syria, us military base, al-shaddadi