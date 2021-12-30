Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/over-30000-french-police-officers-reportedly-contracted-covid-19-since-start-of-pandemic-1091919456.html
Over 30,000 French Police Officers Reportedly Contracted COVID-19 Since Start of Pandemic
Over 30,000 French Police Officers Reportedly Contracted COVID-19 Since Start of Pandemic
As many as 35,000 French police officers have been infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in the country
2021-12-30T14:50+0000
2021-12-30T14:50+0000
france
pandemic
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083466553_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83f490493943b849f7fb8e7f930ba1a7.jpg
The figure accounts for around 25% of the national police staff – 147,000 officers – the outlet said, adding that up to 1,000 policemen are infected with COVID-19 at the moment.On Wednesday, France broke its daily record of registered coronavirus cases, which amounted to over 208,000 in 24 hours. The current outbreak of the disease in the country is largely caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron strain, according to the authorities.Earlier this week, the French government announced a set of new steps to curb the spread of the new variant, including mandatory mask-wearing in city centers, limits of 2,000 people in indoor gatherings and 5,000 outdoors, the reduction of waiting time for booster vaccine shots from four to three months, partial remote working, and others. The measures will go into effect on January 3.To date, France has confirmed over 9.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 120,000 related fatalities.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083466553_4:0:2735:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc59638b93a2c6d38ce71ab2a7ac7391.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, pandemic, coronavirus

Over 30,000 French Police Officers Reportedly Contracted COVID-19 Since Start of Pandemic

14:50 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERPolice forces walk on the Champs Elysees Avenue after clashes on the sidelines of a demonstration against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, July 24, 2021.
Police forces walk on the Champs Elysees Avenue after clashes on the sidelines of a demonstration against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, July 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 35,000 French police officers have been infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in the country, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a police source.
The figure accounts for around 25% of the national police staff – 147,000 officers – the outlet said, adding that up to 1,000 policemen are infected with COVID-19 at the moment.
On Wednesday, France broke its daily record of registered coronavirus cases, which amounted to over 208,000 in 24 hours. The current outbreak of the disease in the country is largely caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron strain, according to the authorities.
Earlier this week, the French government announced a set of new steps to curb the spread of the new variant, including mandatory mask-wearing in city centers, limits of 2,000 people in indoor gatherings and 5,000 outdoors, the reduction of waiting time for booster vaccine shots from four to three months, partial remote working, and others. The measures will go into effect on January 3.
To date, France has confirmed over 9.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 120,000 related fatalities.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:37 GMTDowning Street Officials 'P**sing Themselves' Amid Probe Into Illegal Parties During Pandemic
15:31 GMTSouth Korean Presidential Hopeful Seeks US Support to Build Nuclear Subs in Wake of AUKUS Tensions
14:52 GMTAmsterdam Prohibits Sunday Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown
14:50 GMTOver 30,000 French Police Officers Reportedly Contracted COVID-19 Since Start of Pandemic
14:49 GMTUK Advises Government Officials Against Using Word 'Brexit'
14:06 GMTIndia: Mumbai Cancels Holidays for Police as It Sounds Alert Over Terror Threat
14:00 GMTUK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?
13:59 GMTWorld War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say
13:51 GMTGermany Doesn't Rule Out New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:38 GMTFrance to Penalise Companies Not Complying With Remote Work Requirement
13:38 GMTAfghanistan's Resistance Movement Calls For 'Global Support' as It Ramps Up Attacks Against Taliban
13:25 GMTWhat Does the Maxwell Verdict Mean for Prince Andrew & Other Alleged High-Profile Sex Abusers?
13:09 GMTFormer Australian Parliament Building Set on Fire Amid Aboriginal Rights Protest - Photo, Video
13:04 GMTTop CNN Producer Resigns Amid Allegations of 'Misconduct Involving Juvenile Victims'
12:49 GMTPassengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
12:43 GMTVideo: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
12:29 GMTMan Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says
12:19 GMTEurotunnel Bans EU-Based Britons Driving Through France to Get Home From UK
12:00 GMTBollywood Actor Naseeruddin Shah in Hot Water for Calling Mughals 'Refugees' - Video
11:45 GMTTrump Asks SCOTUS to Look Into 6 Jan Panel Chair's WaPo Interview, Seeking to Block Records Release