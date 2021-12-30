https://sputniknews.com/20211230/over-11200-migrants-tried-to-cross-into-germany-from-belarus-via-poland-in-2021-1091924633.html
Over 11,200 Migrants Tried to Cross Into Germany From Belarus Via Poland in 2021
Over 11,200 Migrants Tried to Cross Into Germany From Belarus Via Poland in 2021
German federal police said on Thursday it had stopped 11,213 migrants from crossing into the country illegally from Belarus via neighboring Poland.
2021-12-30T20:53+0000
2021-12-30T20:53+0000
2021-12-30T20:53+0000
belarus
poland
germany
migrants
crisis
alexandr lukashenko
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091924452_0:78:3367:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_5701d585f6ec73396f114ead7739da1e.jpg
"Hence, the German-Polish border remains a flashpoint," the police said in a statement.The number of illegal migrants coming to Germany from Belarus through Poland skyrocketed to 474 in August from 26 recorded between January and July.The number of illegal arrivals with what the German police call "Belarusian connection" surged by 2,049 in September, 5,294 in October and 2,849 in November. Police recorded 521 illegal crossings as of December 29.The European Union accuses Belarus of waving through migrants, most of them from the Middle East and Africa, to get back at it for crippling economic sanctions, a claim denied by President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus blames EU neighbors for pushing vulnerable people back across the border.
OLIVER GOZALE
Ich möchte jedem empfehlen, der an EBV, Myomen, Arthritis, Blutgerinnung, Eierstock- und Gebärmutterhalskrebs, Herpesvirus, erektiler Dysfunktion, verschiedenen Krebsarten, COPD, Lyme-Borreliose, geringer Spermienzahl, Unfruchtbarkeit, Plaques, chronischer Psoriasis, Cholesterin leidet, Hefe-Infektion, Body Detox oder jede Art von Krankheit zu DR AHMED USMAN, vertrauen Sie mir, dieses Männerheilmittel wirkt wie Magie. Es ist jetzt über 2 Jahre her, dass ich mit seinen natürlichen Kräutern vollständig von Herpes geheilt wurde. Seit 2 Jahren keine Schmerzen oder Anzeichen eines Ausbruchs mehr. Email; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com oder WhatsApp +12143027366
0
Bob Dylan
I like how the migrants want nothing to do with belarus and russia. Even poor migrants know to avoid those sh!t holes and head west...smfh
0
2
belarus
poland
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091924452_317:0:3048:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b698c36510f6ce9de44073695ffc7906.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belarus, poland, germany, migrants, crisis, alexandr lukashenko
Over 11,200 Migrants Tried to Cross Into Germany From Belarus Via Poland in 2021
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German federal police said on Thursday it had stopped 11,213 migrants from crossing into the country illegally from Belarus via neighboring Poland.
"Hence, the German-Polish border remains a flashpoint," the police said in a statement.
The number of illegal migrants coming to Germany from Belarus through Poland skyrocketed to 474 in August from 26 recorded between January and July.
The number of illegal arrivals with what the German police call "Belarusian connection" surged by 2,049 in September, 5,294 in October and 2,849 in November. Police recorded 521 illegal crossings as of December 29.
The European Union accuses Belarus of waving through migrants, most of them from the Middle East and Africa, to get back at it for crippling economic sanctions, a claim denied by President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus blames EU neighbors for pushing vulnerable people back across the border.