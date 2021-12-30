Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/iran-launches-three-new-satellites-into-low-earth-orbit-1091912618.html
Iran Launches Three New Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit
Iran Launches Three New Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit
Tehran has launched a rocket carrying three satellites into space, Iranian Defence Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini has revealed. According to him, a domestically developed Simorgh small orbital space launch rocket was used to send three research satellites to low Earth orbit at an altitude of 470 kilometres.
2021-12-30T10:42+0000
2021-12-30T10:42+0000
world
iran
satellite
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105592/75/1055927531_0:0:4256:2395_1920x0_80_0_0_37c241554a83dba07bb7d5e5014c69c0.jpg
Tehran has launched a rocket carrying three satellites into space, Iranian Defence Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini has revealed. According to him, a domestically developed Simorgh small orbital space launch rocket was used to send three research satellites to low Earth orbit at an altitude of 470 kilometres.The official did not disclose the names or the nature of the satellites launched. It was also not clear whether they successfully reached their designated altitude and stayed in orbit.The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported earlier in December that Tehran was preparing to launch four different satellites in the near future - Zafar 2, Pars 1, Nahid 1, and Nahid 2. Zafar 2 is an heir to an earlier model called Zafar 1 that was launched two years ago using a Simorgh rocket, but which had failed to stay in orbit.Zafar was designed to capture satellite images of Earth and send them back to Iran. The Nahid are reportedly telecommunications satellites. The Pars 1 satellite is equipped with a high-resolution 15-metre camera to capture images of Iranian lands, forests, and lakes to help the country's agricultural sector as well as to monitor various hazards, such as floods and wildfires.The US has condemned Iran's satellite launches in the past - even when the space cargo was civilian in nature. Right now, Washington is engaged in talks with Tehran in Vienna as the two attempt to restore the Iran nuclear deal – a 2015 international accord, which the US abandoned in 2018 slapping the Islamic Republic with sanctions. Tehran responded by ramping up its nuclear programme activities in violation of the nuclear accord. Now, Iran and the US are negotiating their mutual return to compliance with the nuclear deal, but the talks have so far yielded no results.
https://sputniknews.com/20210623/fake-news-alert-iran-dismisses-cnn-report-about-possible-failed-satellite-launch-1083223283.html
iran
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105592/75/1055927531_114:0:3890:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_fd9525599f4b33a8d113c180e269c5e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, iran, satellite, space

Iran Launches Three New Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit

10:42 GMT 30.12.2021
© AP PhotoSimorgh launch vehicle
Simorgh launch vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in December, a state news agency reported that four satellites were undergoing final preparations for launch. One of them was set to replace a satellite launched two years ago, but which had failed to stay in orbit.
Tehran has launched a rocket carrying three satellites into space, Iranian Defence Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini has revealed. According to him, a domestically developed Simorgh small orbital space launch rocket was used to send three research satellites to low Earth orbit at an altitude of 470 kilometres.
"In this launch, the performance of the space centre and the performance of the satellite carrier were adequate and finally, the intended research goals of this launch were achieved", Ahmad Hosseini stated.
The official did not disclose the names or the nature of the satellites launched. It was also not clear whether they successfully reached their designated altitude and stayed in orbit.
The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported earlier in December that Tehran was preparing to launch four different satellites in the near future - Zafar 2, Pars 1, Nahid 1, and Nahid 2. Zafar 2 is an heir to an earlier model called Zafar 1 that was launched two years ago using a Simorgh rocket, but which had failed to stay in orbit.
This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, shows the launch of Iran's newest satellite-carrier rocket, called Zuljanah, at an undisclosed location, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2021
Fake News Alert: Iran Dismisses CNN Report About Possible ‘Failed Satellite Launch’
23 June, 13:53 GMT
Zafar was designed to capture satellite images of Earth and send them back to Iran. The Nahid are reportedly telecommunications satellites. The Pars 1 satellite is equipped with a high-resolution 15-metre camera to capture images of Iranian lands, forests, and lakes to help the country's agricultural sector as well as to monitor various hazards, such as floods and wildfires.
The US has condemned Iran's satellite launches in the past - even when the space cargo was civilian in nature. Right now, Washington is engaged in talks with Tehran in Vienna as the two attempt to restore the Iran nuclear deal – a 2015 international accord, which the US abandoned in 2018 slapping the Islamic Republic with sanctions. Tehran responded by ramping up its nuclear programme activities in violation of the nuclear accord. Now, Iran and the US are negotiating their mutual return to compliance with the nuclear deal, but the talks have so far yielded no results.
201100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:11 GMTVeteran Indian Air Marshal: China's Rise is 'Important' to Challenge Centuries of Western Dominance
11:10 GMTIranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
10:54 GMT'Neymar's Injury, Messi's Adaptation': Mbappe Answers Why PSG's Holy Trinity Hasn't Delivered Yet
10:43 GMTBiden Grilled Online for Praising 'Strongest First-Year Economic Track Record'
10:42 GMTIran Launches Three New Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit
10:37 GMTElections, Military Escalations, Attempted Coups & Assassinations: Middle East, North Africa in 2021
10:17 GMTPractical Theologist Reflects on Life of Late South African Archbishop
09:54 GMTChina Warns America's Actions Regarding Taiwan Expose Washington to 'Unbearable Price'
09:31 GMTBiden and Putin to Hold Call on Thursday Ahead of January Talks on Ukraine
08:40 GMTIraqi Interpreter Working for US Troops Says Collaborators 'Abandoned Like Toys'
08:33 GMTRussia Will Seek Firm Security Guarantees From US During Geneva Talks on 10 January
07:59 GMTMan on a Mission to Kill Joe Biden in Order to Rid White House of 'Evil Demons' Arrested in Iowa
07:51 GMTIraq Invader George Bush Once Admitted He 'Didn't Know Much About International Affairs'
07:25 GMTHindu Seer Arrested for Insulting India's Independence Leader Mahatma Gandhi
07:16 GMTNo 10 Feared Tony Blair's Visit to US Amid Clinton Sex Scandal Could Taint His Image
07:01 GMTIndia Declares Border State a 'Disturbed Area' as Botched Army Ambush Triggers Outrage
06:40 GMTWe Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video
06:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Statue in India's Goa Sparks Twitterstorm
06:36 GMTVirtually Impossible to Tell Apart Omicron and Common Cold, Swedish Professor Says
06:07 GMTCriticism of Russia's Verdict on Memorial NGO Shows Disrespect for Judicial System