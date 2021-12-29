https://sputniknews.com/20211229/man-in-indias-puducherry-climbs-tree-to-avoid-covid-vaccine---video-1091886119.html
Man in India’s Puducherry Climbs Tree to Avoid COVID Vaccine - Video
India's federal and state governments have been fighting hard to tackle vaccine hesitancy for a long time. But despite two waves of the deadly coronavirus and increasing cases of its new variant Omicron, it seems some Indians remain scared of getting jabbed. In a hilarious incident, a 40-year-old villager in Puducherry union territory climbed up a tree to escape being administered a COVID-19 vaccine. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday. The man was identified as Muthuvel.In a video, which went viral, Muthuvel can be seen perched on a tree even as the primary healthcare workers urge him to come down. The healthcare workers and his neighbours even explain to him the importance of vaccination in the fight against COVID-19. But the man does not budge. Instead, he asks them to also climb up the tree to administer the vaccine. With no option left to convince him, the health workers eventually leave.As part of the Puducherry government’s efforts to achieve 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination, health workers are going door-to-door to vaccinate people.
India has administered 1.43 billion doses to people, of whom 580 million have been fully vaccinated. The federal government has also approved booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers as well as for people aged above 60. Vaccination for those in the age group of 15-18 years has also been approved.
