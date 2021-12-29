https://sputniknews.com/20211229/indonesian-military-discovers-replica-of-chinese-tank-floating-in-sea---photos-video-1091890819.html

Indonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video

Indonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video

Some military vehicles can float, but to see a tank in the open sea is a major surprise for sure.

2021-12-29T14:38+0000

2021-12-29T14:38+0000

2021-12-29T14:38+0000

indonesia

tank

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107650/78/1076507836_0:0:2025:1139_1920x0_80_0_0_65be1a8576318a3cfd220e4d0155745f.png

A mysterious replica of a Chinese tank has been found by Indonesia's military, Indonesian outlet JATOSINT reported. According to reports, the object, resembling a rusty tank, was initially discovered near an oil rig in the Natuna Sea earlier this month. It later drifted away with the current, and the Indonesian Navy started searching for the bizarre object.The mock-up tank was found several days later. Reports suggest it was a copy of the Type 15/ZTQ-15 tank (also known as VT-5), which was allegedly made in China. However, it remains unclear who exactly produced it and for what purpose.This model was reportedly considered to become a military vehicle in service with the Chinese Marines, despite the fact that it can't float.

Nonyank Would like to see it once out of water, someone went to a lot of effort! 0

1

indonesia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

indonesia, tank, china