LIVE: WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
Indonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video
2021-12-29T14:38+0000
2021-12-29T14:38+0000
A mysterious replica of a Chinese tank has been found by Indonesia's military, Indonesian outlet JATOSINT reported. According to reports, the object, resembling a rusty tank, was initially discovered near an oil rig in the Natuna Sea earlier this month. It later drifted away with the current, and the Indonesian Navy started searching for the bizarre object.The mock-up tank was found several days later. Reports suggest it was a copy of the Type 15/ZTQ-15 tank (also known as VT-5), which was allegedly made in China. However, it remains unclear who exactly produced it and for what purpose.This model was reportedly considered to become a military vehicle in service with the Chinese Marines, despite the fact that it can't float.
Indonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video

14:38 GMT 29.12.2021
© YouTube screenshotA Chinese VT-5 light tank performs a demonstration for PLA observers
A Chinese VT-5 light tank performs a demonstration for PLA observers - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© YouTube screenshot
Some military vehicles can float, but to see a tank in the open sea is a major surprise for sure.
A mysterious replica of a Chinese tank has been found by Indonesia's military, Indonesian outlet JATOSINT reported. According to reports, the object, resembling a rusty tank, was initially discovered near an oil rig in the Natuna Sea earlier this month. It later drifted away with the current, and the Indonesian Navy started searching for the bizarre object.
The mock-up tank was found several days later. Reports suggest it was a copy of the Type 15/ZTQ-15 tank (also known as VT-5), which was allegedly made in China. However, it remains unclear who exactly produced it and for what purpose.
This model was reportedly considered to become a military vehicle in service with the Chinese Marines, despite the fact that it can't float.
Would like to see it once out of water, someone went to a lot of effort!
Nonyank
29 December, 18:17 GMT
