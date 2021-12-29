Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/broadway-show-the-music-man-cancelled-as-hollywood-star-hugh-jackman-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1091879942.html
Broadway Show 'The Music Man' Cancelled as Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19
Broadway Show 'The Music Man' Cancelled as Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has taken to social media to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 due to which his Broadway musical "The Music Man" has been cancelled.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091882607_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1083fb9a411b89ebaaff69ddb5bc00f2.jpg
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has taken to social media to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 due to which his Broadway musical "The Music Man" has been cancelled.The actor reiterated in the video that he is going to do everything to get better and back to the stage for his Broadway show.The actor, who shot to fame for his superhero character Wolverine in "X-Men", has been performing in the Broadway musical "The Music Man" since 20 December.But after cancellation of shows until 1 January, the organisers are now refunding or exchanging tickets."The Music Man" is expected to resume on Sunday at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York, and Hugh will reportedly return to the show on 6 January.
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
10:30 GMT 29.12.2021
Hugh Jackman participates in the Global Citizens "Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream" press conference at St. Ann's Warehouse on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in New York
Hugh Jackman participates in the Global Citizens Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream press conference at St. Ann's Warehouse on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The 53-year-old Hollywood star, Hugh Jackman, plays the role of Professor Harold Hill in the much talked about Broadway show "The Music Man" at the Winter Garden Theatre in Midtown Manhattan, US.
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has taken to social media to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 due to which his Broadway musical "The Music Man" has been cancelled.

"I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose", the actor said in a video posted on his social media handles.

The actor reiterated in the video that he is going to do everything to get better and back to the stage for his Broadway show.
The actor, who shot to fame for his superhero character Wolverine in "X-Men", has been performing in the Broadway musical "The Music Man" since 20 December.
But after cancellation of shows until 1 January, the organisers are now refunding or exchanging tickets.
"The Music Man" is expected to resume on Sunday at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York, and Hugh will reportedly return to the show on 6 January.
