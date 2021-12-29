https://sputniknews.com/20211229/broadway-show-the-music-man-cancelled-as-hollywood-star-hugh-jackman-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1091879942.html

Broadway Show 'The Music Man' Cancelled as Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19

Broadway Show 'The Music Man' Cancelled as Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has taken to social media to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 due to which his Broadway musical "The Music Man" has been cancelled.

2021-12-29T10:30+0000

2021-12-29T10:30+0000

2021-12-29T10:30+0000

sars coronavirus

hugh jackman

india

coronavirus

covid-19

coronavirus pandemic: borders shut, public events cancelled

life under covid-19 quarantine

global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown

delta variant of covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091882607_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1083fb9a411b89ebaaff69ddb5bc00f2.jpg

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has taken to social media to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 due to which his Broadway musical "The Music Man" has been cancelled.The actor reiterated in the video that he is going to do everything to get better and back to the stage for his Broadway show.The actor, who shot to fame for his superhero character Wolverine in "X-Men", has been performing in the Broadway musical "The Music Man" since 20 December.But after cancellation of shows until 1 January, the organisers are now refunding or exchanging tickets."The Music Man" is expected to resume on Sunday at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York, and Hugh will reportedly return to the show on 6 January.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

sars coronavirus, hugh jackman, india, coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus pandemic: borders shut, public events cancelled, life under covid-19 quarantine, global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown, delta variant of covid-19