Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/uk-parliament-restoration-likely-facing-14-billion-price-tag-timescale-of-over-20-years-1091829795.html
UK Parliament Restoration Likely Facing £14 Billion Price Tag, Timescale of Over 20 Years
UK Parliament Restoration Likely Facing £14 Billion Price Tag, Timescale of Over 20 Years
A refurbishment of the Palace of Westminster, home to the UK Houses of Parliament, slated to begin in 2027, could cost £14 billion and force MPs out for two decades, reported The Telegraph.
2021-12-27T10:21+0000
2021-12-27T10:21+0000
westminster
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104622/43/1046224397_0:95:1920:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_79412440003e7389cfeedcb10b8cf02f.jpg
Estimates in 2018 had suggested the restoration would require about £4 billion, with MPs at the time voting to support a “full decant” proposal. In line with that, they would move into Richmond House in Whitehall for about six years. The price tag was later revised to about £7 billion.However, now, according to a government source cited by the outlet, “one estimate that has been discussed” was that cost of repairs could reach a whopping £14 billion.Ahead of their vote in 2018 some MPs had argued the case for rebuilding to go ahead while they remained inside the UNESCO World Heritage site.But that was dismissed as non-viable after a survey of the required building work carried out by the Restoration &amp; Renewal Sponsor Body, comprising MPs, peers, historians and infrastructure experts, concluded that it would drag out the process for over 30 years.Accordingly, among several options mulled is one that will require MPs to relocate out of Westminster Palace for 20 years. However, the insiders are cited as suggesting this is a worst-case scenario. A more favoured option would ostensibly require the MPs and peers to leave the building for between 12 and 15 years.The debate on viable options for the renovation come as maintenance of the deteriorating building of Westminster Palace is costing an annual £127 million and rising, experts are cited as saying.Ex-speaker of the House of Lords, Lord Fowler, wrote to House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to urge the renovation plans to include relocating MPS otherwise the costs would spiral.Another problem threatening to delay restoration work is a shortage of skilled craftsmen, such as stonemasons, plasterers, etc. A survey of contractors in the heritage sector discovered that it would be a challenge to drum up the required experts in furniture, textile and painting restoration, stained glass conservation and clock making in the UK.Furthermore, some of the heritage sector crafts that would be needed for the project have either become "extinct" or "critically endangered".All the assessments come amid warnings that the building, erected in 1840, is decaying faster than it can be repaired.A ten-year-old feasibility report, entitled Restoration And Renewal Of The Palace Of Westminster, warned of so many fire risks, leaking roofs and asbestos hazards that if it “were not a listed building of the highest heritage value, its owners would probably be advised to demolish and rebuild”.
https://sputniknews.com/20200716/boris-johnson-suggests-relocating-parliament-to-york-during-4bln-renovation-of-westminster-palace-1079902481.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104622/43/1046224397_114:0:1807:1270_1920x0_80_0_0_d6d5b702673829b84042a0aa2a9d7197.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
westminster

UK Parliament Restoration Likely Facing £14 Billion Price Tag, Timescale of Over 20 Years

10:21 GMT 27.12.2021
© Photo : PixabayThe Palace of Westminster
The Palace of Westminster - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The renovation of the Palace of Westminster is set to begin in 2027 and includes both the House of Commons and House of Lords. The Restoration and Renewal Sponsor Body was established in 2019 to oversee the project, with MPs, peers, historians and infrastructure experts on its board.
A refurbishment of the Palace of Westminster, home to the UK Houses of Parliament, slated to begin in 2027, could cost £14 billion ($18,7 bln) and force MPs out for two decades, reported The Telegraph.
Estimates in 2018 had suggested the restoration would require about £4 billion, with MPs at the time voting to support a “full decant” proposal. In line with that, they would move into Richmond House in Whitehall for about six years. The price tag was later revised to about £7 billion.
However, now, according to a government source cited by the outlet, “one estimate that has been discussed” was that cost of repairs could reach a whopping £14 billion.
“MPs will have to vote on these plans and they will have to be able to justify such a project to their constituents. MPs from across the House will be incredibly concerned by these suggested costs and timescales,” added the insider.
Ahead of their vote in 2018 some MPs had argued the case for rebuilding to go ahead while they remained inside the UNESCO World Heritage site.
But that was dismissed as non-viable after a survey of the required building work carried out by the Restoration & Renewal Sponsor Body, comprising MPs, peers, historians and infrastructure experts, concluded that it would drag out the process for over 30 years.
Accordingly, among several options mulled is one that will require MPs to relocate out of Westminster Palace for 20 years. However, the insiders are cited as suggesting this is a worst-case scenario. A more favoured option would ostensibly require the MPs and peers to leave the building for between 12 and 15 years.
UK Houses of Parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2020
Boris Johnson Suggests Relocating Parliament to York During £4bln Renovation of Westminster Palace
16 July 2020, 11:52 GMT
The debate on viable options for the renovation come as maintenance of the deteriorating building of Westminster Palace is costing an annual £127 million and rising, experts are cited as saying.
Ex-speaker of the House of Lords, Lord Fowler, wrote to House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to urge the renovation plans to include relocating MPS otherwise the costs would spiral.
Another problem threatening to delay restoration work is a shortage of skilled craftsmen, such as stonemasons, plasterers, etc. A survey of contractors in the heritage sector discovered that it would be a challenge to drum up the required experts in furniture, textile and painting restoration, stained glass conservation and clock making in the UK.
Furthermore, some of the heritage sector crafts that would be needed for the project have either become "extinct" or "critically endangered".
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliPeople wearing face masks, walk over Westminster Bridge with the Houses of Parliament shrouded by fog, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
People wearing face masks, walk over Westminster Bridge with the Houses of Parliament shrouded by fog, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
People wearing face masks, walk over Westminster Bridge with the Houses of Parliament shrouded by fog, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
All the assessments come amid warnings that the building, erected in 1840, is decaying faster than it can be repaired.
A ten-year-old feasibility report, entitled Restoration And Renewal Of The Palace Of Westminster, warned of so many fire risks, leaking roofs and asbestos hazards that if it “were not a listed building of the highest heritage value, its owners would probably be advised to demolish and rebuild”.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTUK Energy Sector Approaching 2008 Financial Crisis Proportions, CEO Warns
10:58 GMTErling Haaland & Harry Kane Prime Targets for Man City, Pep Guardiola Set to Make Bids Next Year
10:42 GMTMurder Before Xmas: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Sword to 'Set Him Free From Entities' in His Body
10:30 GMTBoris Johnson's Tories Face Dramatic Slump, Labour Garners 8-Point Lead in New Poll
10:26 GMTChina Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle
10:21 GMTUK Parliament Restoration Likely Facing £14 Billion Price Tag, Timescale of Over 20 Years
10:12 GMTSouth Korea Approves First Oral COVID-19 Pill Treatment, Reports Say
09:17 GMTSomali President Dismisses Prime Minister Over Corruption Claims, Reports Say
09:05 GMTFloods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say
09:02 GMTSouth Korea Urges North to Start New Year With Dialogue, Unification Ministry Says
08:39 GMTRevenge Porn Offences Skyrocket During COVID Pandemic, Targeting 'Victims Young as Ten'
08:21 GMTChilling Footage Shows Alleged Crossbow-Wielding Windsor Castle Intruder 'Threatening to Kill Queen'
08:14 GMTRussia Demands NATO to Cancel Its Decision That Ukraine, Georgia Can Someday Join Alliance
07:38 GMTIsrael is Set to Offer 4th Dose of Pfizer Vaccine; Expert Says It Should Not Be Mandatory
07:37 GMTGas Futures Prices in Europe Drop By Over 10%, Reach Below $1,200
07:08 GMTCOVID-19 Infection Plus Vaccination Provide 'Super Immunity', Norwegian Chief Physician Says
06:32 GMTDanish Doctors Decry Merck's COVID Pills, Refuse to Use Them
06:21 GMTBritish Security Minister Includes Russia, China Among ‘Hostile Nations’
05:49 GMTBoJo to Hold Monday COVID Meeting Before Announcing Decision on Stricter Curbs in England
05:05 GMTNorwegian Intelligence Service Boss Blames Russia for Digital Attacks