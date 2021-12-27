https://sputniknews.com/20211227/mi-2-helicopter-carrying-two-people-crashes-in-russia-1091833168.html

Mi-2 Helicopter Carrying Two People Crashes in Russia

Mi-2 Helicopter Carrying Two People Crashes in Russia

Emergency services dispatched their personell to the site of the crash after the pilot of the aircraft contacted them.

2021-12-27T11:53+0000

2021-12-27T11:53+0000

2021-12-27T12:19+0000

russia

helicopter

helicopter crash

mi-2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091834455_0:24:2440:1397_1920x0_80_0_0_d8e9d0391ef46b02829de66a8ceb8041.jpg

It remains unclear what exactly caused the incident. According to the authorities, both people on board survived, and the pilot himself called the emergency services.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, helicopter, helicopter crash, mi-2