Mi-2 Helicopter Carrying Two People Crashes in Russia
Mi-2 Helicopter Carrying Two People Crashes in Russia
Emergency services dispatched their personell to the site of the crash after the pilot of the aircraft contacted them.
It remains unclear what exactly caused the incident. According to the authorities, both people on board survived, and the pilot himself called the emergency services.
russia, helicopter, helicopter crash, mi-2
Mi-2 Helicopter Carrying Two People Crashes in Russia 11:53 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 27.12.2021)
"The rescuers received a message about the crash of a Mi-2 helicopter in the Yakshur-Bodinsky district of Udmurtia. There were two people inside the helicopter, who were examining an oil pipeline," emergency services told Sputnik.
It remains unclear what exactly caused the incident. According to the authorities, both people on board survived, and the pilot himself called the emergency services.