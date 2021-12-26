Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/german-foreign-minister-vows-to-tighten-arms-sales-rules-1091812496.html
German Foreign Minister Vows to Tighten Arms Sales Rules
German Foreign Minister Vows to Tighten Arms Sales Rules
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday that a new law is in the works to revise the country's military export regulations after Angela Merkel's government was exposed to have approved a record volume of foreign arms sales this year
2021-12-26T11:30+0000
2021-12-26T11:30+0000
germany
military exports
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091812468_0:135:3157:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_0e01ccdfb04cdf0ca6b1dda6492f88a6.jpg
"We as a [new government] coalition have clearly stated that we would reassess the policy of defence exports of recent years. That is why we are working on a defence exports law that will provide clearer criteria for the approval of defence export," Baerbock told DPA.On Saturday, German news agency DPA reported, citing Economy Ministry data requested by a lawmaker, that the Merkel government approved over 9 billion euros ($10 billion) worth of weapon contracts in 2021. Over half of the contracts were approved during Merkel's last days as chancellor and went to Egypt.Germany has been among the world's biggest arms sellers together with the United States, Russia, France and Germany. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Berlin was responsible for 5.5% of global arms exports from 2016 to 2020, with South Korea, Algeria and Egypt as its biggest buyers.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091812468_214:0:2943:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_958f0fd1b4a32d2e1e4fa33b47b30b19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, military exports, military

German Foreign Minister Vows to Tighten Arms Sales Rules

11:30 GMT 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses the media during a statement on Afghanistan at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses the media during a statement on Afghanistan at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday that a new law is in the works to revise the country's military export regulations after Angela Merkel's government was exposed to have approved a record volume of foreign arms sales this year.
"We as a [new government] coalition have clearly stated that we would reassess the policy of defence exports of recent years. That is why we are working on a defence exports law that will provide clearer criteria for the approval of defence export," Baerbock told DPA.
On Saturday, German news agency DPA reported, citing Economy Ministry data requested by a lawmaker, that the Merkel government approved over 9 billion euros ($10 billion) worth of weapon contracts in 2021. Over half of the contracts were approved during Merkel's last days as chancellor and went to Egypt.
Germany has been among the world's biggest arms sellers together with the United States, Russia, France and Germany. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Berlin was responsible for 5.5% of global arms exports from 2016 to 2020, with South Korea, Algeria and Egypt as its biggest buyers.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:47 GMTAmid Rising Cases of Omicron, India Approves Booster Dose, Vaccine for Children
11:37 GMTSix Killed, 12 Injured by Boiler Explosion at Indian Noodle Factory, Reports Say
11:35 GMTScientists Explain Phenomenon of 'Glowing' Snow in the Russian Arctic - Photos
11:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Vows to Tighten Arms Sales Rules
11:20 GMTWales, Scotland, NI Close Nightclubs, Limit Indoor Gatherings as Part of New COVID-19 Restrictions
10:39 GMTGermany, US Reportedly at Odds Over Imaginary Threat of Russia ‘Invading’ Ukraine
09:10 GMTPutin Says Russia Has Different Options in Response to NATO Eastward Expansion
08:46 GMTSen. Manchin’s Opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better ‘Fully Supported’ by West Virginia Businesses
08:46 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports
07:40 GMTGazprom Refrains From Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit on Sunday - GSA
07:36 GMTOver 100 Flights Cancelled Due to Heavy Snowstorms in Japan, Reports Say
07:23 GMTUK Pubs May Stay Open Two Hours Longer To ‘Raise a Glass to Toast’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022
07:00 GMTSouth Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away at The Age of 90
06:35 GMTStoltenberg Wants to Hold Russia-NATO Council Talks on 12 January, Reports Say
06:27 GMTMacron Congratulates Teams Involved in Launch of James Webb Telescope
05:58 GMTBoJo Reportedly Warned by Senior Tories Against Listening to 'Dangerous' Pro-Lockdown Michael Gove
05:28 GMT'We Drank From Its Waters': 40 Years After Annexation, Syrians Still Long For The Golan Heights
05:07 GMT40 Years Ago Israel Extended Sovereignty Over The Golan Heights; Here's The Man Who Stood Behind It
04:27 GMTJames Webb Telescope Completes Mid-Course Correction on Its Way to Observing Spot - NASA
03:30 GMTOregon Man at Center of 'Let's Go Brandon' Christmas Eve Prank Says He Meant No Disrespect to Biden