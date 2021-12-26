https://sputniknews.com/20211226/come-again-itv-host-heckled-after-mistakenly-announcing-the-death-of-pope-francis--1091804706.html

Come Again? ITV Host Heckled After Mistakenly Announcing the Death of Pope Francis

While covering Pope Francis' Christmas address during a live broadcast, ITV's Kylie Pentelow unintentionally went viral by mistakenly announcing that the pontiff had passed away.

While covering Pope Francis' Christmas address during a live broadcast, ITV's Kylie Pentelow unintentionally went viral by mistakenly announcing that the pontiff had passed away. "Meanwhile the pope's festive address focused on his prayers for the pandemic to come to an end," Pentelow said as b-roll footage of Pope Francis played. "He said vaccines should be made available to those most in need."While the blunder was brief and the host immediately went to the next segment, netizens did not miss a beat, but were forgiving of the morbid faux pas. To be clear: the pontiff is alive and well.

