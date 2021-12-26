Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/come-again-itv-host-heckled-after-mistakenly-announcing-the-death-of-pope-francis--1091804706.html
Come Again? ITV Host Heckled After Mistakenly Announcing the Death of Pope Francis
Come Again? ITV Host Heckled After Mistakenly Announcing the Death of Pope Francis
While covering Pope Francis' Christmas address during a live broadcast, ITV's Kylie Pentelow unintentionally went viral by mistakenly announcing that the pontiff had passed away.
2021-12-26T00:22+0000
2021-12-26T00:23+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/19/1091804529_0:0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_f6833fda495abe5ac72c877a0d45885b.jpg
While covering Pope Francis' Christmas address during a live broadcast, ITV's Kylie Pentelow unintentionally went viral by mistakenly announcing that the pontiff had passed away. "Meanwhile the pope's festive address focused on his prayers for the pandemic to come to an end," Pentelow said as b-roll footage of Pope Francis played. "He said vaccines should be made available to those most in need."While the blunder was brief and the host immediately went to the next segment, netizens did not miss a beat, but were forgiving of the morbid faux pas. To be clear: the pontiff is alive and well.
00:22 GMT 26.12.2021 (Updated: 00:23 GMT 26.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Yara NardiPope Francis arrives to deliver his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 25, 2021
Pope Francis arrives to deliver his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / Yara Nardi
Evan Craighead
On Saturday, Pope Francis delivered a Christmas address from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, urging both individuals and world leaders to not shy away from social relationships and meaningful dialogue. The pontiff also expressed the importance of hearing and seeing victims, rather than becoming numb to tragedy and death.
While covering Pope Francis' Christmas address during a live broadcast, ITV's Kylie Pentelow unintentionally went viral by mistakenly announcing that the pontiff had passed away.
"Meanwhile the pope's festive address focused on his prayers for the pandemic to come to an end," Pentelow said as b-roll footage of Pope Francis played. "He said vaccines should be made available to those most in need."
To the surprise of viewers, Pentelow went on to say "his death was announced... Excuse me."
While the blunder was brief and the host immediately went to the next segment, netizens did not miss a beat, but were forgiving of the morbid faux pas.
To be clear: the pontiff is alive and well.
