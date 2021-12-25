Yellow Vests Protest Against Macron’s Policies in Paris

A new round of protests against President Macron’s policies are being staged in the French capital on Christmas Day, 25 December, with demonstrators rallying in the streets against mandatory coronavirus vaccination, health passes and social issues.In the past few months, the Yellow Vests have been protesting against the government’s COVID-19 policies, especially after a so-called health pass was introduced. It is a certificate issued to the vaccinated or to those who have a negative PCR test and allowing entry in many public venues like restaurants and cinemas.Yellow Vests has evolved as a large-scale movement from a series of rallies against a hike in fuel prices. The focus of the protests has gradually shifted towards a wider range of social problems in France.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
Yellow Vests take to streets of Paris to protest against Macron's policies
The movement gained notoriety in 2018, when demonstrations against fuel price hikes eventually evolved into protests against government policies in France. The pandemic has triggered a new wave of protests, with rallies occasionally ending in confrontation between the protesters and the police.
