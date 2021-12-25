Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/takeoff-of-boeing-737-tyumen-yerevan-flight-disrupted-by-engine-failure---video-1091791802.html
Takeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video
Takeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video
On December 25th, the takeoff of the Tyumen-Yerevan flight was interrupted and the plane returned to the airport, according to the press service of the Ural... 25.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-25T11:33+0000
2021-12-25T11:33+0000
russia
plane
takeoff
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080455752_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_e7e836cfcdb8e99e3f69d9b8736e7a92.jpg
During the takeoff run of the Utair Boeing 737 aircraft, the plane’s captain reported suspicion of an engine surge, after which he reduced speed and stopped the aircraft, according to reports.A video of the incident has emerged online. It shows flashes under the left wing of the aircraft.After the incident, the departure of the flight was delayed by 10 hours while waiting for arrival of a reserve aircraft.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080455752_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_5afb0763b39940df4882ccdd1eed42eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, plane, takeoff

Takeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video

11:33 GMT 25.12.2021
CC0 / / airplane window view
airplane window view - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
On December 25th, the takeoff of the Tyumen-Yerevan flight was interrupted and the plane returned to the airport, according to the press service of the Ural Transport Prosecutor's Office.
During the takeoff run of the Utair Boeing 737 aircraft, the plane’s captain reported suspicion of an engine surge, after which he reduced speed and stopped the aircraft, according to reports.
A video of the incident has emerged online. It shows flashes under the left wing of the aircraft.
After the incident, the departure of the flight was delayed by 10 hours while waiting for arrival of a reserve aircraft.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:43 GMTChina's Securities Watchdog Unveils Draft of New Overseas Listing Rules
11:38 GMTUS Reportedly Mulls Giving Ukraine Battlefield Intel Which Kiev Could Use for First Strike on Russia
11:33 GMTTakeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video
11:24 GMTLaunch of James Webb Telescope Hailed as ‘Game-Changer’ in Search For Alien Life
11:09 GMTSmall Plane Fatally Hits Child During Take-Off in DRC - Authorities
10:42 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope to Be Launched Into Space From French Guiana
10:39 GMTUS Fed Cannot Fix Runaway Inflation by Itself Amid Global Supply Chain Failure, Investor Says
10:23 GMTTrump's Records: A Few Pay Attention to Jan. 6th Committee Probe as Bidenflation Bites, Scholars Say
10:23 GMTUK 'to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions in Scientifically-Modelled Scenarios'
10:23 GMTBoat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People
10:21 GMTPope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
10:16 GMTChief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU
08:54 GMT'Sex-Addicted' James Franco Reportedly to Be Deposed Over Depp's Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard
08:30 GMTChinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law
07:30 GMT'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
07:22 GMTIs It Time to Drop Ex-Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane From the Indian Cricket Team's Playing XI?
07:05 GMTTurkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
06:17 GMTIran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
06:17 GMTTrump Spokesman Sues Jan. 6th Committee That 'Wrongly' Seeks to Obtain His Financial Records
06:00 GMTOmicron Wave: India's Restaurants, Clubs Face the Heat as Xmas, New Year Mass Gatherings Are Banned