Takeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video
Takeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video
On December 25th, the takeoff of the Tyumen-Yerevan flight was interrupted and the plane returned to the airport, according to the press service of the Ural...
During the takeoff run of the Utair Boeing 737 aircraft, the plane’s captain reported suspicion of an engine surge, after which he reduced speed and stopped the aircraft, according to reports.A video of the incident has emerged online. It shows flashes under the left wing of the aircraft.After the incident, the departure of the flight was delayed by 10 hours while waiting for arrival of a reserve aircraft.
Takeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video
On December 25th, the takeoff of the Tyumen-Yerevan flight was interrupted and the plane returned to the airport, according to the press service of the Ural Transport Prosecutor's Office.
During the takeoff run of the Utair Boeing 737 aircraft, the plane’s captain reported suspicion of an engine surge, after which he reduced speed and stopped the aircraft, according to reports.
A video of the incident has emerged online. It shows flashes under the left wing of the aircraft.
After the incident, the departure of the flight was delayed by 10 hours while waiting for arrival of a reserve aircraft.